Lumen and IBM illuminate the way to AI and multicloud security





Chris Smith, VP of platform applications for Lumen Technologies, and Craig Wilson, IBM's VP of global telecommunications industry, join the podcast to discuss security for AI and the multicloud. Smith shares updates on Lumen's Rapid Threat Defense security service and its security intel team, Black Lotus Labs.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Securing AI and update on Lumen's Rapid Threat Defense service (01:37)

Update on Lumen's Black Lotus Labs and providing enterprise customers with security as a managed service (04:26)

Accounting for anomalous security alerts from AI (06:35)

IBM's approach to security for AI (07:35)

How AI can make networks more programmable and efficient (09:27)

Securing enterprise applications across the multicloud (11:55)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading