Light Reading's Leading Lights 2020: The shortlist discussions

With the help of Light Reading's editors, we announced this year's shortlist for the annual Leading Lights Awards back in June. The Leading Lights Awards are our publication's way of recognizing the innovation in and continued evolution of the global communications industry.

Since then, our editors have written about every single company selected as a finalist and provided some insight into the shortlisted submissions.

Here is the collection of those blog posts, as a handy reference, and a reminder of how much work goes into this process, before we announce the winners.

The shortlist for the Leading Lights Awards 2020 acknowledges more than 75 companies across 21 categories in the global communications industry.

Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Most Innovative Blockchain Strategy

Awarded to the company that has devised the most innovative blockchain-based strategy in the telecoms market during the past year.

CSG

Jio Platforms

PCCW Global

Whale Cloud

Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy

Awarded to the communications service provider, systems integrator or technology developer that has unveiled the most innovative Internet of Things/Machine to Machine (IoT/M2M) strategy during the past year.

Aptilo Networks

F-Secure (with Windstream and Actiontec)

Incognito Software

Plume (with Armstrong)

ZTE

Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Most Innovative Security Strategy

Awarded to the communications service provider, systems integrator or technology developer that has unveiled the most innovative security strategy during the past year.

A10 Networks

Axis Security

Keysight Technologies

NetNumber

Plume

Sprint

Synamedia

Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Company of the Year (Private)

Awarded to the privately held firm that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, makes investors proud and makes employees happy.

Altiostar Networks

Arrcus

Cohere Technologies

DriveNets

World Wide Technology

ZenFi Networks

Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Outstanding Components Vendor

Awarded to the components vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, helps set the industry trends, makes investors proud and makes employees happy. NOTE: This category is suitable for 5G-related component strategies.

Acacia Communications

LotusFlare

Precision OT

Xilinx

Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor

Awarded to the next-generation OSS/BSS/analytics/digital commerce systems vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, helps set the industry trends, makes investors proud and makes employees happy.

Amdocs

Matrixx Software

MDS Global

Netcracker Technology

Openet

Whale Cloud

Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Most Innovative Business Cloud Service

Awarded to the communications service provider that has launched the most innovative business cloud service for enterprise and/or small or midsized corporate users during the past year.

Comcast Business

Orange

Vonage

Unified Office

Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Most Innovative Telco Cloud Product Strategy

Awarded to the technology vendor that has devised the most innovative telco cloud (virtualization, SDN/NFV) product strategy during the past year.

Affirmed Networks

Altiostar

DriveNets

Enea Openwave

Netcracker

Optiva

Volta Networks

Next page: More Leading Lights Finalists