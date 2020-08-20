Light Reading's Leading Lights 2020: The shortlist discussions

With the help of Light Reading's editors, we announced this year's shortlist for the annual Leading Lights Awards back in June. The Leading Lights Awards are our publication's way of recognizing the innovation in and continued evolution of the global communications industry.
Since then, our editors have written about every single company selected as a finalist and provided some insight into the shortlisted submissions.
Here is the collection of those blog posts, as a handy reference, and a reminder of how much work goes into this process, before we announce the winners.
Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Most Innovative Blockchain Strategy
Awarded to the company that has devised the most innovative blockchain-based strategy in the telecoms market during the past year.
- CSG
- Jio Platforms
- PCCW Global
- Whale Cloud
Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy
Awarded to the communications service provider, systems integrator or technology developer that has unveiled the most innovative Internet of Things/Machine to Machine (IoT/M2M) strategy during the past year.
- Aptilo Networks
- F-Secure (with Windstream and Actiontec)
- Incognito Software
- Plume (with Armstrong)
- ZTE
Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Most Innovative Security Strategy
Awarded to the communications service provider, systems integrator or technology developer that has unveiled the most innovative security strategy during the past year.
- A10 Networks
- Axis Security
- Keysight Technologies
- NetNumber
- Plume
- Sprint
- Synamedia
Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Company of the Year (Private)
Awarded to the privately held firm that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, makes investors proud and makes employees happy.
- Altiostar Networks
- Arrcus
- Cohere Technologies
- DriveNets
- World Wide Technology
- ZenFi Networks
Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Outstanding Components Vendor
Awarded to the components vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, helps set the industry trends, makes investors proud and makes employees happy. NOTE: This category is suitable for 5G-related component strategies.
- Acacia Communications
- LotusFlare
- Precision OT
- Xilinx
Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor
Awarded to the next-generation OSS/BSS/analytics/digital commerce systems vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, helps set the industry trends, makes investors proud and makes employees happy.
- Amdocs
- Matrixx Software
- MDS Global
- Netcracker Technology
- Openet
- Whale Cloud
Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Most Innovative Business Cloud Service
Awarded to the communications service provider that has launched the most innovative business cloud service for enterprise and/or small or midsized corporate users during the past year.
- Comcast Business
- Orange
- Vonage
- Unified Office
Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Most Innovative Telco Cloud Product Strategy
Awarded to the technology vendor that has devised the most innovative telco cloud (virtualization, SDN/NFV) product strategy during the past year.
- Affirmed Networks
- Altiostar
- DriveNets
- Enea Openwave
- Netcracker
- Optiva
- Volta Networks
