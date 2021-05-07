Light Reading Recap: Week ending July 2

Light Reading Recap: Week ending July 27/5/2021
Last week's telecom news highlights included a look back at the big speeches at Mobile World Congress, Orange's new fully-automated, AI-powered network and AT&T's big move to Microsoft's cloud.
Here are the stories we mentioned in the video:
- Telecom outsources big ideas to Elon Musk at MWC
- Orange is building a network that will run itself
- AT&T to offload 5G into Microsoft's cloud
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading