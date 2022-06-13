Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

KT plows $9B into digital diversification

News Analysis Robert Clark 6/13/2022
Comment (0)

In the telecom world, no one diversifies like the Koreans.

KT Corp, the biggest Korean operator by revenue, has just unveiled a massive 27 trillion South Korean won (US$21 billion) on digitalization and new business expansion over the next five years.

It has split its business into two, with the telecom business segments in one unit and growth areas such as cloud, media and AI in the new digico division.

It's allocated KRW12 trillion ($9.3 billion) to each of the two divisions over the five-year period, with another KRW3 trillion earmarked for startups and strategic alliances. It also says it will hire 28,000 more staff.

For the telco unit, mobile capex will be flat while KT will boost spending on fixed-line optical and R&D on next-gen internet and 6G.

For digico, the KRW12 trillion will go to AI, cloud, data centers and media content, including the development of AI-powered products such as automated customer service and robotics.

The aggressive digital strategy is driven by CEO Ku Hyeon-mo, a company veteran who was promoted to the top job in March 2020.

"We needed to enlarge our playground. Our traditional telecom service-based business-to-consumer business had limited growth potential given our population stagnation," he told Korea Economic Daily in an interview last month.

On recent evidence at least, the strategy is working. KT's stock on the KRX is up 20.6% this year, while the benchmark Kospi Index is off 16.2%. Rivals SK Telecom and LG Uplus are down 4.4% and 1.1% respectively.

The company's big bets on digital are unusual by global telco standards, but it has many parallels with arch-competitor SK Telecom.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

SK Telecom – a part of one of Korea's biggest conglomerates, the SK Group – last year spun off some of its successful ecommerce and cybersecurity businesses into a new company, SK Square.

Like KT, SKT believes the antidote to anemic growth in its legacy business is new digital services like the metaverse, AI, digital transformation and media.

SK Square has said it aims to triple the value of its portfolio companies to KRW75 trillion ($59 billion) by 2025. Over the same period, KT Corp thinks it can double digital services revenue to $10 billion.

Recently, both have set their caps at the emerging air taxi business. KT has teamed up with Hyundai Motor and SKT has partnered with Uber and US-listed Joby Aviation as they jostle for early position in the market.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers need a converged private network - not a 5G tech island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE