KORE CEO looks beyond the IoT hype

LOS ANGELES – MWC LA – Romil Bahl, president and CEO of KORE Wireless, is eager to share the progress his company has made since its IPO in October. Bahl explains how KORE is addressing the challenge of managing IoT devices, and shares a use case where KORE is working with Dexcom to improve health monitoring systems for diabetes patients.

Bahl also elaborates on KORE’s approach to IoT security in both the device and the network, and how the company is using eSIM technology to connect IoT devices globally. Making IoT management simpler, he said, is what will help the industry move beyond IoT hype to real use cases.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading