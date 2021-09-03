Key Bridge Wireless approved as CBRS spectrum administrator

WASHINGTON – Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel today applauded continued progress on the innovative sharing regime used in the 3.5 GHz band. This structure, established in 2015, allows for licensed and opportunistic commercial use of this mid-band spectrum while carefully protecting long-standing operations by the Department of Defense. The FCC today certified Key Bridge Wireless LLC as a Spectrum Access System (SAS) Administrator in the 3.5 GHz band (3.55-3.7 GHz).

"It is exciting to see the rapid rise of the FCC's Citizens Broadband Radio Service," said Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel. "We are making history with this innovative band. The growing CBRS ecosystem is now supported by six competitive spectrum access database administrators. This is exciting for consumers, providers, and the future of spectrum policy."

FCC