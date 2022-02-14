Juniper said it will acquire WiteSand

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the company has acquired WiteSand, a pioneer of cloud-native zero trust Network Access Control (NAC) solutions. This deal brings a highly experienced engineering team and exceptional technology to Juniper, accelerating the company’s ongoing efforts to deliver a next-generation NAC solution as a key element of their award-winning AI-driven enterprise portfolio.

NAC plays a vital role in many IT environments by identifying which devices can securely connect to a network. But traditional NAC solutions, which leverage on-premises hardware built using monolithic code bases, are often complex to deploy and operate, and can be cost prohibitive to scale. These limitations can be solved by moving NAC operations to the cloud, and leveraging AIOps for automated provisioning, monitoring, analysis and security.

Additional Resources:

Blog: A Real NAC for AIOps

2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure: View Report

2021 Gartner Peer Insights in Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure: View Reviews

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)