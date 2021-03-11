Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Juniper Networks extends AI-driven support to entire Junos portfolio

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/3/2021
Comment (0)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced a new support solution driven by artificial intelligence that delivers holistic visibility and insights across its entire Junos portfolio. As a cornerstone of its experience-first networking vision and expanding upon proven AI-driven support and operations, Juniper Support Insights easily and securely connects customers' networks to the cloud for improved network and operational efficiency.

"The use of data and automation are redefining how customer experience is delivered. Juniper Support Insights represents a major step forward in how we're transforming services with a focus on personalized, proactive and predictive experience leveraging AI and cloud," said Derrell James, EVP of Juniper Global Services. "With a new level of end-to-end visibility and actionable intelligence, Juniper is making it easier for service providers, enterprises and partners to optimize the operation of their networks."

Easy and Secure to Connect, Collect and Curate

Juniper Support Insights was designed to address the operational and support requirements of some of Juniper's largest customers. Independent of the size or breadth of the network, Juniper AI-driven support simplifies connecting Junos-based customer platforms (ACX Series, EX Series, MX Series, PTX Series, QFX Series and SRX Series) to the Juniper cloud. Data can then be quickly collected, correlated with Juniper-specific knowledge (known defects, contract status, End of Life/End of Support (EOL/EOS), product knowledge bases, security vulnerabilities) and then curated into actionable insights. The solution offers:

  • Ease of use: Customers have the choice of Device Direct to Cloud (DDC) or Device to Collector to Cloud (DCC) connection and data collect modes. The latter includes a fully managed Lightweight Collector (LWC) with automated provisioning. Both connection modes feature software-in-place operation that obviates the need to upgrade or install software on either collector or network devices.
  • Security and privacy: Data privacy, security and efficiency are maintained using a principle of least necessary device fact data collection. Zero-Residual Footprint (ZRF) and the use of ephemeral computing ensures that no data artifacts are stored anywhere permanently and helps to avoid data leakage. All data flows are TLS (Transport Layer Security) encrypted.
  • Dynamic scalability: The Lightweight Collector in DCC operations mode is designed to handle large deployments and each supports up to 20,000 network devices.

Portal to Actionable Intelligence

Juniper Support Insights includes access to a secure portal used to manage device onboarding and discovery, as well as a view into operational dashboards and reports. The dashboard provides a summary of holistic operational health metrics and insights for the entire network. Standard reports include detailed analysis into areas such as hardware and software inventory (chassis level all the way to transceivers and all serialized components, logical/physical interfaces, OS versions), exposure covering EOL/EOS and much more. Enhanced custom reports are also available via the Juniper Advanced Care services team.

Experience-First Services

As part of Juniper's commitment to transform the customer experience and make it personalized and proactive, current Juniper Care customers are automatically entitled to the value-added Juniper Support Insights option. To onboard the solution, they will need to work with their sales team, Resident Engineer or Service Manager.

Additional digital support tools available through Juniper Care include a personalized self-service portal, 24/7 digital assistant, service APIs for integration into third party systems, government support and partner renewals.

Supporting Quotes:

"Having access to actionable insights through Juniper's new solution called Juniper Support Insights will help streamline our network operations, which will allow for increased network visibility, reduced troubleshooting times and stability for all of our users. Seamless patient experience is central to our mission at Northeast Georgia Health System. With support services from Juniper, our IT team will be able to continue working side-by-side with our clinical partners, ensuring that our hospital staff can deliver quality patient care."

- Chris Paravate, CIO of Northeast Georgia Health System

"IDC sees a fundamental shift in the network life-cycle services space: away from reactive, manual actions to a more agile, predictive and preemptive approach. This is on the one hand driven by the core role of networking solutions in the digital world, where any downtime can impact customer experience, but also powered by the increase in AI and analytic expertise, powered by the cloud."

- Chris Barnard, Vice President, Infrastructure and Telecoms (Europe), IDC

Additional Resources:

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Service Assurance, Fault Management, and the Cloud
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Telecom Operators Use Connectivity to Drive Innovation By Kerry Doyle
Thailand AIS Works With Huawei to Build a Leading 5G SA Monetization Platform, Enabling 5G Service Development By Huawei
Integrated Bearer, Slice Enables Differentiated Services By Huawei
Rain's Francois Olivier: Building a Converged Transport Network for 5G By Huawei
Solving Climate Change With Green ICT By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE