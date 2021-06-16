Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Juniper CEO: 5G future is virtualized

CxO Spotlight Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 6/16/2021
Comment (0)

Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim joins the podcast to discuss why future 5G services will be virtualized, how AI can improve network performance and what's next for the Apstra and Netrounds acquisitions.

The networking company wants to further automate data centers "because the future of 5G services is going to be virtualized, it's going to leverage the distributed telco cloud." In addition, Rahim sees 5G as a catalyst for Juniper to heighten its focus on improving performance in WAN transport networks as service providers converge mobile, fixed access and enterprise residential networks.

That emphasis on data center automation is where Juniper's recent acquisition of Apstra comes in: "What Apstra is really good at is day two operations. So essentially the day-to-day management, troubleshooting ... understanding whether it's actually performing well," says Rahim. "We want to remove the human element from operating the network."

Juniper's CEO closes out the podcast with his predictions on which topics will generate the most buzz at Mobile World Congress later this month. 5G will of course be a major theme, but Rahim believes we'll hear more about the next-generation 5G Core, open RAN and how the webscalers might take advantage of the 5G market opportunity.

You can find all of Light Reading's editorial and custom audio programs on Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud or Spotify.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
Telia Carrier CEO: Pushing for global expansion

Telia Carrier CEO Staffan Göjeryd said his company is poised to keep growing and will likely become more focused and more competitive now that it is standing on its own. Meanwhile, the need to balance technology investments and market expansion looms larger than ever.

New NCTC CEO heads back to his cable roots

Lou Borrelli's industry travels trace back to Marcus Cable, a cable operator, now part of Charter, that covered small US markets. NCTC, an org that works with hundreds of tier 2/3 operators, presents some clear similarities.

Evolution Digital broadens its broadband game

Partnership with Plume gives Evolution Digital a managed Wi-Fi play for independent operators while also bringing more stability to a video business that's now largely focused on operator-managed Android TV boxes.

Synthesis Cloud plots plan for national broadcast Internet network

Startup plans to pair the new ATSC 3.0 signaling standard with spectrum from hundreds of low-power TV station partners to underpin a national IP multicast network and edge caching system.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 13, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE