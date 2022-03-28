John Deere's Igino Cafiero: How agriculture is advancing with robotics, IoT





Igino Cafiero, CEO of Bear Flag Robotics, which John Deere acquired in 2021, joins the podcast to discuss how the companies have come together to develop and deploy autonomous tractor technologies.

Bear Flag Robotics got its start operating autonomous tractors as-a-service to farmers by installing their cameras, sensors and on-board computers on John Deere tractors. “That connectivity part is super crucial to understand not only what’s going on real-time on that tractor, but offline afterwards as well, getting the data and agronomic information that tractor has gleaned from the operation to the farmer to make better decisions about how to farm in the future,” said Cafiero.

Here are just a few things covered in this podcast episode:

Background on startup Bear Flag Robotics (0:58)

Sensors and data gathered on autonomous tractors (02:00)

Data analytics for future farming operations (03:25)

Tractors’ level of autonomy (04:58)

Connected farm: Applying technological advancements from autonomous tractors to other farming operations (07:58)

Other connected equipment on farms (10:22)

Connectivity needs and constraints on connected farms (12:33)

How connected farming can inform decisions around environmental sustainability (15:27)

Cellular connectivity to autonomous farming devices (18:54)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading