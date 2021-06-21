Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Intel's top researcher wants 6G to focus on network resiliency

News Analysis Sue Marek, Special Contributor 6/21/2021
Comment (0)

As a Fellow with Intel Labs, Shilpa Talwar is a member of an exclusive club that includes only the most influential technical minds at Intel. Talwar leads a research team that specifically works on wireless systems and advanced network topologies and has been involved in wireless research for many network evolutions – dating all the way back to the 2G era.

It's no surprise that when it comes to 6G development, Talwar and her team are intricately involved in shaping Intel's vision of 6G. And what does that vision entail? Talwar says that she expects new 6G services will revolve around telemedicine, remote education and autonomous driving. But for those types of applications to work, 6G will need to have two things: ubiquitous connectivity and network resiliency.

Second class

And while ubiquitous connectivity is a term that was often associated with 5G, Talwar says that both ubiquitous connectivity and network resiliency have not been a top priority with 5G. But she hopes that will change with 6G.

"Ubiquitous connectivity – we've been talking about that for a long time. But that, along with network reliability, have been second class," Talwar said. "We believe we will see network resiliency become a primary driver with 6G."

Part of the challenge of providing network resiliency is that wireless networks are typically spread across large geographies and there are many points where the network can fail or become vulnerable to attacks. However, to provide services such as telemedicine or autonomous driving, these networks have to be resistant to attacks and service disruptions. And the only way to ensure that is by creating a distributed network that can operate without human intervention even during disruptions.

Talwar said that with 5G, the focus has really been on enhanced mobile broadband connectivity and low latency. And while ultra-reliable low latency (URLLC) is included in 3GPP Release 17, which is currently in progress, Talwar expects that work will continue in future releases as well. "It is a nice vision but I think that what we did was adapt the existing air interface and protocols to meet the requirements for these new classes," Talwar said. "Reliability and resiliency never took focus with 5G but it will with 6G."

To make a wireless network more resilient and reliable, however, will require a flexible network topology and a very dense network topology. That's why Talwar said it is important to design integrated access backhaul that allows operators to put a small cell anywhere and get access on demand. However, this type of network design also makes the network more complex because it will require more network management. "The problem with small cells and all these technologies is the installation and operation of them," she said. "We need the intelligence to be in the network management piece. There's been some work on that but I think there needs to be a lot more to make the network management more autonomous."

Accelerating research

Much of the wireless industry is eying the timeline for 6G to be around 2030 because that is when 6G standards are expected to be ready. With that in mind, Intel in April announced its partnership with the National Science Foundation to form the Resilient and Intelligent Next-Generation Systems (RINGS) program to accelerate research in areas such as network resiliency.

Federal agencies like the Department of Defense (DoD) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) are a part of RINGS as are other tech companies such as Apple, Ericsson, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Nokia, Qualcomm and VMware.

The group is soliciting proposals, which are due July 15. The proposals must incorporate advanced radio technologies, spectrum allocation, edge/cloud computing, cognitive networks, microservices and artificial intelligence/machine learning. RINGs will fund 36 to 48 of those proposals for up to three years.

Intel, and Talwar, hope that the RINGS program will help call attention to the importance of network resiliency and ubiquitous connectivity so that it doesn't take the backseat with 6G that it did with 5G.

— Sue Marek, special to Light Reading. Follow her @suemarek.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE