Intel plans IPO for Mobileye

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Intel today announced that Mobileye has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its proposed initial public offering of newly issued Mobileye common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

