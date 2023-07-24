Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

India's telecom regulator wants AI authority set up

News Analysis

India's telecom regulator has recommended setting up an independent statutory authority and regulatory body, the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority of India (AIDAI), to ensure AI-based applications and tools are adopted responsibly.

A report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in Telecommunication Sector, says that it is crucial to regulate specific AI use cases that may directly affect humans. It recommends that the proposed body, AIDAI, should act both as a regulator and an advisory body for all AI-related domains. TRAI further suggests that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITy) could act as the administrative ministry for the new AI body.

It recommends "a risk-based mechanism for regulating AI in India. Regulation must be proportional to the likelihood of harm that can be occasioned by an AI system; greater the risk of harm, greater the regulatory scrutiny attracted by the relevant AI system."

India's telecom regulator backs a risk-based approach to AI regulation. (Source: Pitinan Piyavatin/Alamy Stock Photo)
India's telecom regulator backs a risk-based approach to AI regulation.
(Source: Pitinan Piyavatin/Alamy Stock Photo)

"The regulatory framework should ensure that specific AI use cases are regulated on a risk-based framework where high-risk use cases that directly impact humans are regulated through legally binding obligations," it adds.

The TRAI recommendations elaborate on the broad tenets of the proposed regulatory framework. It says AIDAI should comprise an independent statutory authority and a multi-stakeholder body that would advise it.

Concerns over AI are growing

The new body should develop "regulations on various aspects of AI, including its responsible use." It should define "principles of responsible AI and their applicability on AI use cases based on risk assessment." In addition, the proposed AIDAI "will oversee all issues related to data digitization, sharing and monetization in India including framing policies and incentivization schemes for data digitization, data sharing and data monetization."

The last few months have seen a rapid increase in the use of AI-based tools in several industries. For this reason, TRAI has recommended a holistic approach to study its impact in different verticals instead of focusing only on the telecom sector.

In particular, the fast adoption of ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has raised concerns about growing AI capabilities and their implications for societies worldwide. This has prompted several countries and organizations, including the EU, UK and Australia, to start working on regulations governing the use of AI.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 25, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE