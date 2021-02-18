Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

In China, AI and cloud boost Baidu revenues by 52%

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 2/18/2021
Comment (0)

China's search giant Baidu beat revenue estimates after its AI and cloud efforts started paying off.

Its non-advertising revenues, from areas such as AI and cloud, rocketed 52%.

Sales overall rose by a respectable 4.8% in the last three months of 2020.

At a time when Twitter relies on ads for an uneasy 89.6% of its revenues and Facebook for an unfathomable 97.9% of its, you can bet other companies will now be sitting up and taking note.

No bye-bye for Baidu

Baidu now bounces back nicely from a 6.5% drop in its revenues in the first quarter 2020, when advertisers jumped ship from China's online search giant.

Advertisers instead preferred to place adverts in nimbler, mobile-based content feeds, like ByteDance's Douyin and Tencent's Kuaishou. (Douyin is TikTok's name in mainland China.)

Universal search seemed to face a growth bottleneck, especially in China, where traffic stayed locked inside apps like Douyin and Tencent's WeChat.

Baidu's attempt to build a more WeChat-like Baidu super-app, pulling together a wide range of services, fell flat in a crowded market.

In response, Baidu plowed back a fifth of its 2020 revenue into research and development. It now has the most AI patents and patent applications in China, the company tweets.

The Beijing-based tech company, whose holding company is in the Caymans, has meanwhile seen its market capitalization rise to around $105 billion.

Having already invested billions of dollars in voice recognition, natural language processing, and self-driving cars, Baidu is now working on a $3 billion syndicated loan deal to fund more of this, as well as a separate $3.5 billion second share listing in the first half of the year on the Hong Kong stock market, adding to its existing Nasdaq listing. Analysts have suggested a listing nearer its home market may help along its share price.

Baidu, alongside Tencent and Alibaba, managed to sidestep a late Trump administration effort to put the companies on a blacklist banning US investors from holding its shares.

Former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin managed to fend off China hawks in the US cabinet by arguing the move would hit US investors.

AI you can drive my car

While companies like TikTok owner ByteDance have angled for China's growing advertising market, Baidu has parked its tank instead on mature AI use cases.

It's so far yielded partnerships like January's one with carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, to make smart electric vehicles.

The vehicle's three years away, says Robin Li, founder of Baidu, which has been developing AI software in its self-driving unit, Apollo.

But a sneak peak came this Chinese New Year, with a demonstration rollout of 50 Robotaxi pickup stations in Guangzhou, shuttling sightseers around to see the lakeside flower blossoms and towards festive destinations.

The joint venture has plumped for Mobike's co-founder and former chief technology officer Xia Yiping as its chief executive.

Xia is also a veteran of Ford and Fiat Chrysler, helpfully.

Meanwhile in a case of swings and roundabouts, its Netflix-style platform iQiyi saw a second quarter of revenue declines as Chinese Internet users shift to short-video platforms like ByteDance's Douyin.

iQiyi also suffered in 2020 when it fell under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission as part of a short-selling probe.

Making a rearguard effort to wrest eyeballs away from Douyin and Kuaishou, Baidu says it has "substantially completed" a $3.6 billion purchase of the YY live-streaming network from China's Joyy Inc.

Online marketing remains a strong source of profit, so it is not an area Li's company will want to abandon altogether.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
Unleash experience-first networking with Juniper Paragon Automation By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE