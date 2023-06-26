IBM to buy cloud vendor Apptio

ARMONK, N.Y. – IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Vista Equity Partners to purchase Apptio Inc., a leader in financial and operational IT management and optimization (FinOps) software, for $4.6 billion. The acquisition of Apptio will accelerate the advancement of IBM's IT automation capabilities and enable enterprise leaders to deliver enhanced business value across technology investments.

Organizations are digitally transforming their businesses faster than ever, causing IT environments to expand across public and private clouds, with multiple service providers. To manage this dramatic increase in complexity, clients are turning to Apptio's solutions for integrated and simplified visibility into technology spend across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, labor and associated resources. Apptio, together with IBM's IT automation software and its watsonx AI platform, will help businesses around the world manage and optimize enterprise IT spend and derive tangible financial value and operational improvement.

Apptio is an established, growing and profitable technology business management and FinOps leader, with over 1,500 clients, serving more than half of the Fortune 100. Industry recognized, Apptio partners and integrates with leading companies such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Oracle and SAP, consistent with IBM's commitment to an open partner ecosystem.

Apptio empowers enterprise leaders to manage technology spend and direct investments to high-value cloud innovation and digital transformation. The company has three core offerings, all delivered as software as a service (SaaS) – ApptioOne, Apptio Cloudability and Apptio Targetprocess:

ApptioOne: Hybrid cloud spend management and optimization capabilities to analyze, optimize and plan IT spend and value. ApptioOne is used to establish repeatable and accurate planning and financial management processes, delivering actionable insights around cost and utilization, while benchmarking against industry peers for continuous optimization.

Apptio Cloudability: Public cloud spend management visibility and optimization capabilities, connecting multi-cloud and SaaS infrastructure with cloud financial management best practices to maximize the value of clients' cloud strategy.