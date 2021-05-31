Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

How telecoms companies can leverage RPA to improve operations and maximize their workforce

Guest Perspectives Joel Cherkis, UiPath 5/31/2021
Comment (0)

Enterprise automation software can help service providers gain a competitive advantage and help achieve business objectives. Automation has the power to make routine telecoms processes more efficient, which can reduce costs and enable employees to deliver stronger customer service. Here is how:

Manage vast, unstructured datasets

As CSPs expand to cover more customers across geographies, they find themselves accountable for managing high volumes of information from network providers, engineers, sales representatives and customer service representatives – and usually all in different formats. Without efficient information flows and a way to consolidate this data, telecom workers can find themselves in a state of information overload, in which the volume of data is too high or disparate to be easily actionable. Worse, processing this data manually can result in costly errors and can take hours of employees' time, thereby stalling operations as staff get their bearings.

To operate with increased agility, CSPs can use Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to compile information from various locations and then automatically plug it into their operating systems. RPA is a software technology that makes it easy to build, deploy and manage software robots that emulate humans' actions interacting with digital systems and software. Just like people, software robots can do things like understand what is on a screen, complete the right keystrokes, navigate systems, identify and extract data, and perform a wide range of defined actions. But software robots can do it faster and more consistently than people.

For example, Finnish telecoms provider DNA leverages RPA to automatically update its subscription database whenever a customer makes a change to their account, so that agents don't need to spend time comparing new and old datasets side by side and updating records manually. As a result of deploying a software robot for this task, DNA witnessed a tenfold increase in performance, with 100% accuracy for the information being recorded.

With data collection streamlined, employees have more time to then analyze data and use it to inform strategic business decisions. CSPs don't need to fear operational downtime while implementing RPA either, as some programs can be easily integrated with existing legacy systems to deliver results fast.

Increase employees' responsiveness to customer inquiries

Stay-at-home orders during the pandemic have made people more reliant on CSPs than ever before. This dependency can result in intense pressure on CSPs' customer service teams, many members of which may be working remotely or with decreased availability during this time.

Automation not only frees agents up to engage in more customer-facing activities, but it also makes those interactions more meaningful. Software robots can be deployed on a CSP's website as the first point of contact for customers, fielding straightforward questions like what the specific terms of their plans are so that agents have even more time to dedicate to high-value cases (e.g., persuading a customer away from switching to a new provider). Robots can also support agents during actual conversations by automatically pulling up a customer's profile when they call in so that the agent has the necessary information ready and can resolve the case more quickly. Additionally, with insights into a customer's sales history, the agent is equipped to recommend and secure upselling opportunities to increase the value of transaction.

With demand for a better digital experience on the rise, now is the time for CSPs to invest in automation technology to get ahead of their competitors. By transforming processes on the back end of operations and significantly enhancing the quality of customer service offerings, automation accomplishes more than just maximizing CSPs' ROI. With robots freeing up employees to work on other activities, they can channel their creativity toward activities that will drive greater value for the business.

— Joel Cherkis, VP of Global Industries, UiPath

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Guest Perspectives
Helping frustrated customers

Newer technologies, such as low-latency edge compute solutions and adaptive networking, are driving growing acceptance of a subscription-based model that places greater control in the hands of customers.

The future of distributed cloud and 5G for the new age

5G is complex and there are many moving pieces. Getting the distributed cloud right from the beginning will be critical for long-term success.

Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis

Using and analyzing real-time and industry-specific data along with the formation of adaptive roadmaps are critical as video service providers work their way out of the pandemic and towards business growth.

Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience

The network needs to be set up to prioritize types of traffic – and anything else that employees need – both for the rest of 2021, and to ensure we're ready for what the future might hold.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
Catching the 5G Train With CI/CD Services By Thomas George, Portfolio manager, Nokia and Santosh Shingate, Pre Sales manager, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
How telecoms companies can leverage RPA to improve operations and maximize their workforce By Joel Cherkis, UiPath
Helping frustrated customers By Ed Morche, Lumen Technologies
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE