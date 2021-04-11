How Federated hopes to supercharge 6GHz

LOS ANGELES – MWC LA – Federated Wireless traces its origin story back to the 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum band, where the US government approved an innovative spectrum-sharing regime that allows commercial and federal users to share the same spectrum.

For its part, Federated is one of several companies that handles the spectrum-sharing system that powers operations in the CBRS band.

Now, Federated is moving forward with the same basic technology for the recently released 6GHz band. "This is our business. We're going to be there," said Federated Wireless CEO Iyad Tarazi on the sidelines of the recent MWC LA trade show.

Specifically, he said Federated is moving forward with automated frequency controller (AFC) technology that could help support broader usage of the 6GHz band. "If you use an AFC, you're going to protect the incumbents. Which is our job," he explained.

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano