Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Helium raises $200M for 'decentralized' wireless future

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 3/30/2022
Comment (0)

Helium, the startup rewarding regular people with cryptocurrency to operate IoT and 5G hotspots, said it scored $200 million in a Series D equity funding round led by Tiger Global and Andreessen Horowitz. Seven Seven Six, Goodyear Ventures, Google Ventures, Liberty Global, NGP Capital (backed by Nokia), Pantera Capital, Ribbit Capital and Deutsche Telekom's strategic investment fund Telekom Innovation Pool (TIP) also participated in the round.

As part of the new cash injection, Helium said it would rename itself Nova Labs. The company said the move would help separate Helium the company (now Nova Labs) from the Helium wireless network, the Helium blockchain and the Helium cryptocurrency (HNT).

"With the new funds, Nova Labs will invest in the Helium ecosystem through hiring and funding additional development resources to improve the network, driving continued wireless protocol support, and building new applications on top of the Helium network powered by cryptocurrency," the company explained in a release. "The company will also invest in growing the Nova Labs team, and working towards a decentralized future of wireless connectivity."

The move comes as the Helium network gains traction and attention. The network launched in 2019 and recently surpassed half a million hotspots across 47,000 cities in 163 countries. Most of the hotspots broadcast slow-speed LoRa signals for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, but Nova Labs has been working to expand its efforts into 5G and Wi-Fi.

In 5G, startup FreedomFi has been spearheading the rollout of hotspots capable of broadcasting Helium signals in the unlicensed 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum band. FreedomFi earlier this month closed a $9.5 million Series A funding round from Blueyard Capital, Qualcomm Ventures and SamsungNext. On its website, FreedomFi boasts shipments of 4,000 indoor CBRS small cells so far.

Interestingly, part of Nova Labs' sales pitch involves the shutdown of 3G networks. The company argues that those affected by the shuttering of 3G networks around the US can install their own Helium LoRa or 5G network to maintain services.

However, the broad success of the Helium network is still difficult to ascertain. A number of supporters – those who have installed Helium IoT hotspots – report making significant revenues (in the form of the HNT cryptocurrency) from operating their hotspots. But it's unclear how much customer data traffic is traveling over the Helium network. The company declined to provide specifics when questioned by Light Reading.

It's worth noting that only 35% of users' HNT rewards stem from device data. The remainder is awarded for coverage checks.

Nonetheless, Nova Labs boasts of a relatively solid base of partners and customers including Actility, Senet, Dish Network, Volvo Group, Cisco, Schneider Electric, Accenture, Olympus, One Planet, Careband, Hoopo, Invoxia, Victor and others.

In its fundraising release, Nova Labs said that Goodyear is not only an investor in the company but is also "exploring ways to become an enterprise customer."

Nova Labs and the Helium network does have quite a bit of competition. Startups like World Mobile, Pollen Mobile and several more have similar business models. But Nova Labs COO Frank Mong, commenting via email, wrote that the real competition is business as usual. "Helium is supportive of a decentralized internet. To achieve our mission, Helium has to be truly open source. Therefore, our perspective on what constitutes competition isn’t necessarily other players in this space, but rather the current status quo. The core mission is to build the most ubiquitous, low-cost network possible — and to achieve that, we can’t do it alone."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE