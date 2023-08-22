Granite signs up with Juniper

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leading provider of secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that its customer and partner, Granite Telecommunications, a $1.8 billion provider of communications and technology solutions, has expanded its service offerings to include Juniper Networks' full-stack of campus and branch services, including Wired Access, Wireless Access and SD-WAN, all driven by Mist AI™. This move will enhance Granite's ability to support its customers' unique verticals, such as healthcare, retail, education, manufacturing, hospitality and financial.

Granite has been working closely with Juniper for several years, and with this expanded AI-driven enterprise portfolio they now offer Juniper's full suite of campus and branch networking solutions. By leveraging Mist AI and a single cloud across the wired, wireless and SD-WAN domains, Granite saves time and money with client-to-cloud automation and assurance, while accelerating deployments with Zero Touch Provisioning and automated configurations. In addition, Granite delivers more value to its customers with a broadened service portfolio that offers new highly differentiated services.

Granite has been expanding its nationwide support to address the changing and growing needs of its customers. The company is committed to delivering specialized services for the unique requirements of its customers' verticals. The addition of Juniper's software-defined branch and wireless services is expected to be a significant benefit to many of its customer sectors. These services are designed to improve the performance and security of networks in various industries and make it easier for businesses to manage their network infrastructure.

With this expansion, Granite continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing customers with the best possible network experience. The addition of Juniper's full-stack solutions will enable Granite to enhance its capabilities and better serve its customers, while also providing the company with a competitive edge in the market.

