Government of Uttarakhand and Ericsson to reform Targeted Public Distribution System

NEW DELHI – The Government of Uttarakhand announced on Monday that through its collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP) in India, the hill state has become the first in the country to optimize supply chain of its TPDS that reaches more than ten million citizens every month with timely availability of grains and savings for the state exchequer.

The collaboration, supported by Ericsson India Global Services Pvt. Limited and WFP Trust for India, has played a key role in furthering the TPDS reforms in the state.

Uttarakhand has also become the first state in the country to successfully deploy a Mobile Storage Unit (MSU), with a 500 Metric Ton capacity for the storage of grains in Haridwar. During the recent Kumbh Mela, the MSU enabled the state's Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs to provide an uninterrupted supply of food grains. A mobile application "Jan Aapurti Uttarakhand" was also developed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic for citizens to order essential commodities from the retailers in their neighborhood.

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson