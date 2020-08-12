Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Gluware launches new version of IBN automation platform

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/8/2020
Comment (0)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gluware, Inc., the leading provider of Intelligent Network Automation, today unveiled Gluware 4.0, its next-generation, cloud-delivered intent-based network automation platform. Gluware 4.0 introduces an expanded feature set and customization to help any sized network team automate the management, maintenance, and security of increasingly complex, mission-critical enterprise networks. Its new multi-engine architecture automates networking functions across a growing list of multi-vendor, multi-domain and multi-cloud infrastructures to enhance the network agility, performance, and security that today's complex enterprise networks require.

Gluware 4.0's new SaaS model simplifies the user onboarding and management process and introduces a free pricing tier for inventory management, providing greater access to intelligent network automation capabilities for enterprises of all sizes. Gluware facilitates the growing need of organizations to shift from costly, error-prone and time-consuming network management to code-free intent-based network automation to enhance network security, reduce time to value and to improve agility and return on IT investment.

"Today many enterprises are transforming their IT architecture. Whether that transformation started during or before pandemic, businesses are faced with data-centric environments and increasingly distributed networks. Network management and maintenance have become more costly and difficult as networks span complex clouds, domains, and devices," said Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President of Research, Network Management, Enterprise Management Associates. "When this happens, costs spiral out of control, network security is threatened, and interoperability suffers. To mitigate these issues, enterprises should look for intelligent and flexible automation solutions, like those offered in Gluware 4.0."

The adoption of network automation faces a number of barriers including vendor lock-in and a lack of consistency, standardization, and portability between infrastructure providers that limits businesses' abilities to move beyond basic network automation, according to Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Network Automation and Orchestration Tools. Gluware 4.0 supports an expanded array of network devices and operating systems from leading vendors, including Juniper Networks, as well as the latest operating system from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company – AOS-CX, a leading converged platform gaining traction in the enterprise – and support for AOS-Switch and ProVision. Gluware 4.0 also integrates with Terraform to automate multi-cloud networks.

Read the full release here.

Gluware

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 9, 2020 Application Integration for OCP and CNFs
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 14, 2020 Key Capabilities of 5G Services: Planning, Deployment, Operation and Optimization
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE