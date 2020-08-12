Gluware launches new version of IBN automation platform

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gluware, Inc., the leading provider of Intelligent Network Automation, today unveiled Gluware 4.0, its next-generation, cloud-delivered intent-based network automation platform. Gluware 4.0 introduces an expanded feature set and customization to help any sized network team automate the management, maintenance, and security of increasingly complex, mission-critical enterprise networks. Its new multi-engine architecture automates networking functions across a growing list of multi-vendor, multi-domain and multi-cloud infrastructures to enhance the network agility, performance, and security that today's complex enterprise networks require.

Gluware 4.0's new SaaS model simplifies the user onboarding and management process and introduces a free pricing tier for inventory management, providing greater access to intelligent network automation capabilities for enterprises of all sizes. Gluware facilitates the growing need of organizations to shift from costly, error-prone and time-consuming network management to code-free intent-based network automation to enhance network security, reduce time to value and to improve agility and return on IT investment.

"Today many enterprises are transforming their IT architecture. Whether that transformation started during or before pandemic, businesses are faced with data-centric environments and increasingly distributed networks. Network management and maintenance have become more costly and difficult as networks span complex clouds, domains, and devices," said Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President of Research, Network Management, Enterprise Management Associates. "When this happens, costs spiral out of control, network security is threatened, and interoperability suffers. To mitigate these issues, enterprises should look for intelligent and flexible automation solutions, like those offered in Gluware 4.0."

The adoption of network automation faces a number of barriers including vendor lock-in and a lack of consistency, standardization, and portability between infrastructure providers that limits businesses' abilities to move beyond basic network automation, according to Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Network Automation and Orchestration Tools. Gluware 4.0 supports an expanded array of network devices and operating systems from leading vendors, including Juniper Networks, as well as the latest operating system from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company – AOS-CX, a leading converged platform gaining traction in the enterprise – and support for AOS-Switch and ProVision. Gluware 4.0 also integrates with Terraform to automate multi-cloud networks.

Read the full release here.

Gluware