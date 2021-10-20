Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Gluware launches new security features for intelligent network automation

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/20/2021
Comment (0)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gluware, Inc., the leader in intelligent network automation for the cloud era, and an ONUG Fall 2021 Thought Leadership sponsor, announced new security and compliance capabilities that extend the enterprise benefits of the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation solution. The capabilities in Gluware 4.2, the latest update to the company's intent-based, no-code/low-code automation suite, will enable enterprises to improve the implementation and maintenance of security and compliance by delivering an out-of-the-box solution with new applications for vulnerability reporting, config drift and audit, and syslog messaging.

According to the Cloud Security Alliance, network security is the top enterprise concern when adopting the cloud. Given the complexity and chaos introduced into enterprise networks by cloud adoption and digital transformation, Gluware 4.2 is designed to enhance enterprise IT and network teams' ability to maintain an aggressive security posture and audit confidence. Its newest capabilities include:

  • Integration with the NIST National Vulnerabilities Database to correlate its multi-vendor vulnerabilities with devices in network infrastructure
  • Enhancements to config drift and audit capabilities for more complex auditing of network configurations and evaluating compliance and security rules
  • Updates to syslog messaging enabling messages related to automation activities to be sent to collectors to enhance visibility, auditing, and security

"Network breaches are extremely disruptive, especially when they result in downtime or the leak of sensitive information. Compliance is another concern as it can create heavy workloads for already stretched-thin IT and network teams," said Jeff Gray, CEO and co-founder, Gluware. "We've seen these issues play out in customer environments time and time again. It is so important that our intelligent network automation capabilities provide a powerful, reliable, and secure solution to quickly de-risk network environments out of the box."

At ONUG Fall 2021, Gluware customers, alongside company executives and networking experts, will highlight how Gluware's intelligent network automation enables growth and business success. Together they will address the ways Gluware simplifies the discovery, analysis, and maintenance of traditional, API-driven, and cloud networks and optimizes network performance in the face of escalating complexity. The complete list of sessions include:

  • Gluware Keynote: Intelligent Network Automation to Enable Rapid M&A Growth - Jeff Gray, CEO and co-founder, Gluware, will join a global engineering and consulting customer to discuss how Gluware intelligent network automation enabled the company to scale its network infrastructure to accommodate rapid growth through M&A.
  • ONUG Panel: Cloud Edge: What Are the Use Cases & Building Blocks - Moderated by Ernest Lefner, co-founder and co-chairman, ONUG, Jeff Gray, CEO and co-founder, Gluware, will join representatives from FedEx, S&P Global, and the ONUG community to discuss the cloud edge's ability to reduce latency and support a wide range of use cases and new capabilities that are sure to unleash new business possibilities.
  • Gluware Proof of Concept: Accelerating Multi-Vendor Network Automation - Zero to Automated in Under 20 Minutes - Michael Haugh, VP of product marketing, Gluware, will showcase how Gluware intelligent network automation software can rapidly automate existing multi-vendor, multi-domain networks across traditional (CLI), modern (API) and public cloud.
  • Gluware Academy: De-risking Network Changes with Intelligent Network Automation - Kevin Cline, technical training manager, and Alex Araujo, solutions architect, Gluware, will deliver a masterclass on de-risking the inherent complexity and chaos of enterprise networks by simplifying how multi-domain enterprise networks are discovered, analyzed, updated, and maintained.
  • Gluware Open Session: Top 10 Ways Gluware Network Automation Enhances Security - Michael Haugh, VP of product marketing, Gluware, will present best practices to apply standards (including CISA recommended mitigation actions) to address the challenge of network security in modern enterprises and use Gluware intelligent network automation to implement critical fixes and prevention techniques quickly.
  • ONUG Working Group Panel: Operationalizing Orchestration and Automation - Michael Haugh, VP of product marketing, Gluware, will join members of the ONUG Orchestration and Automation Working Group to discuss the O&A Maturity Model, transitioning to automation, adopting AI, and what that means for the future or enterprises.

To register for ONUG Fall 2021 as a guest of Gluware, click here.

To learn more about Gluware 4.2 and the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation Suite, click here.

For more information about Gluware, click here, or request a demo or free trial today.

MORE
CLOSE