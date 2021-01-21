Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

For Rakuten Mobile, a 'crunch point' is coming

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/21/2021
Comment (0)

Rakuten Mobile in Japan has positioned itself as a low-cost upstart capable of challenging market heavyweights with fancy new technology, Internets-savvy marketing and speedy 5G services.

However, a growing number of financial analysts see instead fierce competition, wobbly network performances and rising costs that could eventually force Rakuten to make some difficult decisions – including potentially exiting the mobile market entirely.

"Rakuten is not gaining [mobile] customers quickly enough," wrote the financial analysts at New Street Research in a recent note to investors. They argued too that the company's expenses show no sign of leveling off, just as Japan's incumbents have begun to mount a significant response to Rakuten's incursions.

"If as we expect customer growth and losses continue to disappoint then a crunch point is coming," they argued. "Funding further mobile losses is becoming a real issue. The company has sold its stake in Lyft and is now looking at using customer deposits within the bank to fund mobile – if they do this then this could get very painful if the business ends up failing. The alternative is a straight capital increase at the parent or a stake sale. The latter seems highly unlikely to us. So we see negative catalysts going through this year, with potentially a decision at some point to scale back or exit mobile."

The New Street analysts are not alone in their concerns over Rakuten's future.

"Despite an aggressive [network] deployment schedule – Rakuten is accelerating deployment to reach 96% coverage by mid-2021 – and a relatively unloaded network, Rakuten's network performance has nevertheless deteriorated," wrote the financial analysts from MoffettNathanson in a recent note to investors. "Moreover, despite very aggressive promotions – they have famously offered their service for free to stimulate trials – they have nevertheless seen disappointing subscriber growth. As losses accumulate, 2021 will be the year Rakuten must prove that there is a compelling reason for users to come to and remain on its platform."

Concerns over Rakuten come amid competitive strikes against the company by its competitors. Although Rakuten stirred up interest in its service with prices that dramatically undercut those from DoCoMo, SoftBank and KDDI, all three of those companies have since responded with cheaper offerings of their own. That, according to analysts, comes at a dangerous time for Rakuten because the company's initial customers – those who signed up for a free year of service – will be coming off that promotion in April, and might start looking elsewhere for service.

"Given price cuts from the incumbents the customer proposition for the challenger looks weak at this stage, and we don't think their cost structure allows for their own price cuts to retain the price gap," wrote the New Street analysts of Rakuten. "With cash burn continuing at over $1 billion/quarter we think Rakuten may be pushed to change strategy (scale back/exit?) at some point during 2021."

Equally concerning, the analysts at MoffettNathanson cited data from network-monitoring company OpenSignal showing declines in the speeds available on Rakuten's network – a network built on cutting-edge open RAN technologies.

"Ominously, Rakuten's network performance has deteriorated over this period [between April and December 2020], despite aggressive network deployment and slower-than-expected user growth, and thus lower-than-expected network load," wrote the MoffettNathanson analysts.

Finally, Rakuten's spending has raised eyebrows as potentially unsustainable.

"Losses are far too high," argued the New Street analysts. "Cash burn last quarter was $1.25 billion, and we estimate $3-4 billion over the next year. We do not think the company can hit its target of EBIT [earnings before interest and tax] break-even by 2023 and in fact, forecast continued losses of $1.5 billion in that year. This implies the whole group remaining loss-making for much longer than the market generally anticipates."

How Rakuten handles these issues in the coming months will likely have a major impact on its ultimate trajectory. And while the travails of a single provider in one market won't have much of an impact on the world's overall shift to 5G, Rakuten is nonetheless closely watched because of its groundbreaking open RAN networking choices. If Rakuten Mobile is ultimately unable to mount a successful challenge to Japan's incumbents, the result could have significant implications for the overall open RAN trend as well as other companies employing a similar strategy, such as Dish Network.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
January 27, 2021 The Critical Role of Timing and Synchronization in 5G TDD Deployments
January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE