AI/Automation

Extreme Networks inks Wi-Fi 6 deal with NHL

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/27/2022
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a new multiyear partnership, naming Extreme the Official Wi-Fi Analytics Provider and an Official Wi-Fi Partner of the NHL in the U.S. through 2026.

As part of the partnership, Extreme will deploy ExtremeAnalytics™ across select NHL arenas. ExtremeAnalytics delivers greater visibility into Wi-Fi network performance at cloud speed and will provide the NHL instant access to business intelligence and actionable insights regarding foot traffic flow, application usage and network security, and enhance certain elements of venue operations for NHL teams.

The NHL and Extreme also will work together to create more personalized, fluid and memorable gameday experiences. Extreme's industry-leading Wi-Fi 6 access points can provide the high-quality, low-latency connectivity required to power best-in-class, fan-centric experiences such as mobile ticketing, cash free concessions, video streaming and playback and in-arena apps.

Additionally, ExtremeCloud™ IQ will provide NHL IT teams with the ability to monitor and control Wi-Fi capacity and efficiency, device configuration and analytics via a single view into the health, performance and security of the network. This streamlines management and performance of the network, while scaling IT operations and eliminating the time spent troubleshooting or searching for root causes.

Executive Perspectives

Chris Golier, NHL Vice President, Business Development and Technology Partnerships

"The NHL is excited to partner with Extreme and its best of breed analytics and networking solutions to uncover insights into Wi-Fi network performance in NHL arenas. The information they're able to provide will allow us to gather a deeper understanding and insights in order to deliver a more personalized and engaging in-arena fan experience."

Glenn Johnson, Vice President of Information Technology and Business Analytics, Carolina Hurricanes

"From the moment the puck drops, our fans in the arena expect uninterrupted access to the action. Whether it's watching video replay or purchasing food through a touchless experience – our Wi-Fi must work. Extreme has provided us with the connectivity, reliability and peace of mind needed to power modern consumer experiences and the ability to manage network performance in a scalable and insightful way. Extreme has always been a partner focused on our success and we're excited for the rest of the league to experience these same benefits."

Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks

"Adding the NHL to Extreme's roster of professional sports organizations demonstrates Extreme is the MVP in our category when it comes to delivering Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi analytics solutions that drive significant impact. We'll deliver the hat trick of insights as it pertains to fan preferences, venue operations and network efficiency – all of which will help the NHL advance their game off the ice."

Extreme Networks

