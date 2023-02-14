Extreme CEO: Leading with software to win retail, stadium deals

Extreme CEO: Leading with software to win retail, stadium deals2/14/2023
From FedEx to the NFL, Extreme Networks is working with a range of customers on cloud adoption and monetizing data analytics. CEO Ed Meyercord joins the podcast to explain why Extreme is focused on becoming more software-centric, how the company works with customers to better utilize their data and why digital twins can speed up network transformations.
You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here.
Here are a few topics we covered:
- How industry trends such as AI, ML, cloud and more have "fundamentally changed networking." (00:31)
- Why companies such as Extreme and Juniper Networks are pulling ahead of traditional enterprise networking companies such as Cisco. (02:12)
- Managing data analytics and providing network visibility. Use of digital twins to test and change the network. (05:21)
- More on Extreme Networks' customers. (09:29)
- Monetizing data analytics for the NFL. (14:21)
- Using network data to improve the NFL fan experience. (16:27)
- Other use cases for utilizing digital twins. (21:12)
- Looking ahead to new business opportunities as Extreme Networks becomes more software-centric. (22:23)
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading