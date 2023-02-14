Extreme CEO: Leading with software to win retail, stadium deals





From FedEx to the NFL, Extreme Networks is working with a range of customers on cloud adoption and monetizing data analytics. CEO Ed Meyercord joins the podcast to explain why Extreme is focused on becoming more software-centric, how the company works with customers to better utilize their data and why digital twins can speed up network transformations.

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here.

Here are a few topics we covered:

How industry trends such as AI, ML, cloud and more have "fundamentally changed networking." (00:31)

Why companies such as Extreme and Juniper Networks are pulling ahead of traditional enterprise networking companies such as Cisco. (02:12)

Managing data analytics and providing network visibility. Use of digital twins to test and change the network. (05:21)

More on Extreme Networks' customers. (09:29)

Monetizing data analytics for the NFL. (14:21)

Using network data to improve the NFL fan experience. (16:27)

Other use cases for utilizing digital twins. (21:12)

Looking ahead to new business opportunities as Extreme Networks becomes more software-centric. (22:23)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading