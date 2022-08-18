Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Extending transport automation to the cloud

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading 8/18/2022
Comment (0)

Any end-to-end automation strategy must involve the transport network, as transport underpins the network services that ride on top. Automating transport has its own set of challenges, but new cloud-based models are emerging to tackle some of the top barriers.

In May 2022, Heavy Reading conducted the inaugural Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Networks Market Leadership Survey with project partners Ciena, Fujitsu, Infinera and Juniper. The 2022 survey attracted 78 qualified network operator responses from around the world, sharing their views on transport automation timelines and requirements, cloud automation, optical line systems and IP over DWDM.

This blog is the second in a four-part series highlighting the key findings from the 2022 study. It focuses on transport automation challenges and the role of cloud-based automation.

Challenges

Several challenges stand in the way of transport automation, but operators' challenges differ significantly depending on how far along they are in the process. Heavy Reading divides respondents into two groups. Priority adopters identify automation as "critical" for next-generation transport and are also furthest along in deployments based on the survey. The remaining respondents form the second group of others, or "followers."

For priority adopters, key transport automation challenges are lack of generic frameworks (selected by 53% of priority adopters), lack of open application programming interfaces (APIs; selected by 40%) and complexity (also selected by 40%). Standing in the way for followers, however, are high costs (selected by 46% of followers), lack of in-house expertise (selected by 44%) and, to a lesser degree, complexity (35%).

This data shows that the priority adopters have gone through the progressions of hiring/ training the right employees and securing the budgets and are now running up against the technology implementation hurdles of frameworks and APIs. Based on the data, Heavy Reading makes two observations:

  • The industry's technical focus must home in on customizing frameworks and building open APIs for the next phase of progress.
  • Followers will ultimately benefit from such development, as these are the next set of hurdles they will encounter in their automation rollouts.

What are the primary barriers to automating your transport networks? (priority adopters vs. others)
Note: Priority adopters = respondents who selected transport automation as 'critical' n=48; n=30 Source: Heavy Reading
Note: Priority adopters = respondents who selected transport automation as "critical"
n=48; n=30
Source: Heavy Reading

Cloud automation

Cloud adoption is a growing trend within communications service providers (CSPs), as they rely on the cloud model for critical functions in operations /business support system (OSS/BSS), cloud-based network functions and other leading-edge as well as more mundane applications. The list of cloud adopters is growing and includes new operators, such as Rakuten, as well as established Tier 1 companies globally.

Heavy Reading surveyed network operators on their interests and plans for using the cloud model specifically for transport automation applications. An overwhelming 92% of service providers surveyed plan to use the cloud in some form for transport network automation, with just 8% reporting they are undecided.

A hybrid model of both public and private cloud is the preferred approach for the majority of respondents (52%), whereas 31% are planning private cloud only for transport automation. Public cloud — which involves multi-tenant and shared infrastructure — is the most advanced form of cloud, and the data indicates that most network operators are not yet comfortable with this model alone. Just 9% of the survey group is planning public cloud only deployments.

Significantly, the cloud model can address several of the top barriers to transport automation identified in the survey. For example, cloud applications address generic frameworks by focusing on specific use cases that are tailored to specific needs. Availability of applications in the cloud helps address automation complexity and also reduces the software development burden on in-house staff. Not surprisingly, priority adopters are more bullish on cloud-based automation compared to their follower counterparts — a likely indicator for where the rest of the industry will head as followers' automation strategies mature over time.

Does your organization plan to use transport network automation applications from the cloud?
n=77 Source: Heavy Reading
n=77
Source: Heavy Reading

Digging further into cloud trends, Heavy Reading asked respondents to identify which transport use cases they are considering first for public cloud. Topping the list are network configuration and compliance management (selected by 31%), network observability and service assurance (selected by 30%) and traffic engineering (also selected by 30%).

Heavy Reading expects that less critical tasks will move to public cloud first, as operators typically take a measured approach to adopting new technologies. Tasks like network configuration and service assurance fit with this view since implementation problems will not break the network. In this regard, the high scoring of traffic engineering is a bit of a surprise because it is more critical to the functioning of the network.

Which use cases would you consider first for public cloud-based automation in transport?
n=77 Source: Heavy Reading
n=77
Source: Heavy Reading

Looking for more information?

The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
Open, Automated, & Programmable Transport Networks: A 2022 Heavy Reading Survey

— Sterling Perrin, Senior Principal Analyst, Optical Networking & Transport, Heavy Reading

This blog is sponsored by Juniper.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Open optical networks: Looking to the future

Results from Heavy Reading's Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Networks Market Leadership Survey indicate technology maturation in open optical networking may outpace the ability to manage and operate it at scale. #sponsored

Why 5G vRAN matters

Cloud native RAN offers opportunities for network architecture evolution, automated operations, and advanced end-user services.

Reviewing Vodafone's Open RAN System Integration white paper

Vodafone has ambitious plans for open RAN – it's aiming to deploy at 30% of its more than 100,000 European sites by 2030 – and is an influential voice in mobile network tech.

My take on the Small Cell World Summit

Thoughts from an event that helps set the agenda for small cell technology and product development.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading contributing editor
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE