Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Eurobites: Vodafone claims UK first with 5G SA launch

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Breton defends EU Data Act; Twitter agrees to comply with EU's "fake news" laws; Ericsson and Mobily prepare for the Hajj.

  • Vodafone has launched what it claims is the first commercial 5G standalone mobile network in the UK, promising those who sign up for it improved phone battery life, more reliable connections in busy locations and faster download speeds. The service, branded "5G Ultra," will initially be available in a number of major UK cities, London, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff among them – at least to those who possess a Samsung S21 or S22 smartphone (though more devices are expected to become 5G Ultra compatible soon). Customers with a compatible handset who signed up to a postpaid contract after February 24 will have 5G Ultra added to their plan automatically, at no extra cost, as will all new and upgrading customers.

    (Source: Paul Rainford/Light Reading)
    (Source: Paul Rainford/Light Reading)

  • Vodafone is also extending its telematics partnership with Admiral, the UK car insurance company. Telematics-enabled, usage-based car insurance provides drivers with discounted premiums if the installed telematics box in their car concludes that they are safe drivers rather than accidents waiting to happen. If an accident does happen, Vodafone also provides Admiral with detailed information on "crash situations," helping the insurer to in theory render the claims process a little less painful than it might be.

  • "Assertiveness is not protectionism," EU bigwig Thierry Breton declared at the opening of an EU office in San Francisco, in a riposte to grumblings about the implications of draft EU Data Act. The Act, long in gestation but now close to ratification, is intended to prevent non-EU governments from illegally gaining access to EU citizens' data. As Reuters reports, the proposed regulation is just the latest in a long line of rearguard EU actions intended to curb the ever-increasing power of (mainly US-based) Big Tech.

  • Elsewhere on the EU/Big Tech fight card, Twitter has apparently agreed to comply with imminent EU laws on the dissemination of fake news and other nasty stuff, despite, as the Guardian reports, earlier suggestions that it intended to pay no heed to them whatsoever. EU officials marched into Twitter HQ this week for an exercise with the company's staff intended to see how its controls worked when exposed to Russian propaganda and the like.

  • Ericsson is helping Middle East operator Mobily prepare for the Hajj pilgrimage season by deploying new sites and adding analytics and AI to network monitoring mix. Service coverage has also been extended in Mina, the massive tented city near Mecca that is the temporary home of many pilgrims during the Hajj.

  • Would you trust your life savings to ChatGPT? Millions might, according to a new study published by the UK-based Investor Index. The study found that 73% of those asked believed that the generative chatbot thingummy – which already seems soooo last month – could give reliable financial advice in the future, while 42% of younger investors (aged 18-34) stated that they had already used ChatGPT for such advice.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
    July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
    July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
    New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
    Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
    Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
    Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE