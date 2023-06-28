Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Eurobites: UK providers accused of driving 'greedflation'

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Lyca Mobile ditches O2, goes with EE; Nokia, Telefónica target Latin American opportunities; nobody's heard of altnets.

  • The UK's broadband and mobile companies are under fire again for fuelling "greedflation," in other words, exacerbating inflation by using the already high inflation rate as an excuse to unfairly jack up prices for consumers even further. The disquiet centers on mid-contract price rises, and specifically the practice of adding a largely unexplained extra 3.9% on top of inflation rate-linked increases – a practice that six of the major providers have adopted. As the Guardian reports, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is today meeting with regulators, Ofcom among them, to put pressure on them to up their game when it comes to monitoring what the companies are up to with what appears to be a suspiciously cartel-like approach to pricing. Ofcom has looked at the issue earlier in the year, but the government and others clearly feel that it needs to look a bit harder – and possibly take action.

    Have the UK's broadband and mobile companies been caught with their snouts in the trough? (Source: Manor Photography/Alamy Stock Photo)
    Have the UK's broadband and mobile companies been caught with their snouts in the trough?
    (Source: Manor Photography/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Lyca Mobile, the UK-based mobile virtual network operator that specializes in cut-price international calling, has ditched O2 and plumped for BT-owned EE as its network of choice. Richard Schäfer, Lyca's newly appointed CEO, thanked O2 for its service, saying that without its support it could "not have grown into the thriving business we are today." Which probably won't be of much comfort to O2.

  • Nokia and Telefónica are joining forces to target enterprise private network opportunities in Latin America, with a particular focus on Industry 4.0 applications in the ports, mining, energy and manufacturing sectors.

  • The European Parliament has reached agreement with EU member states on the European Data Act, which is intended to "unlock" industrial data and foster a competitive cloud market within the EU, among other aspirations. The proposals agreed upon include mechanisms that allow public sector bodies to access and use data held by the private sector in cases of public emergencies such as floods or wildfires as well as new rules that give customers the freedom to switch between different cloud data-processing service providers, thus avoiding the much discussed and widely dreaded "vendor lock-in." The agreement between Parliament and the member states is now subject to formal approval before the Data Act becomes law.

  • Ericsson has landed the contract to upgrade Jersey Telecom's mobile network, bringing, it is hoped, improved voice quality, faster speeds and better security to customers of the government-owned operator. The project will begin this year and is due for completion in 2026.

  • BT is adding server energy consumption to its "carbon network dashboard" to give its customers a more complete view of the carbon emissions generated by their digital processes. As an example, BT says the dashboard could look at network traffic over a 24-hour period and identify opportunities for server devices to be placed into deep sleep, depending on the way the workloads and apps are run. According to figures from the IEA, data centers and their associated networks account for 0.9% of all energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.

  • A new study commissioned by Vodafone concludes that 5G-enabled technologies could, among other benefits, save the UK's National Health Service almost £1 billion a year through the greater use of remote check-ups and real-time patient monitoring via IoT technology. However, the study found skepticism about 5G, particularly amongst older people, with less than a third of 55-to-64-year-olds seeing how the technology has the potential to improve their day-to-day lives.

  • Another study, from price-comparison website Uswitch.com, has found that 85% of UK broadband users have never heard of altnets, the alternative fiber network providers attempting to challenge the broadband dominance of BT. More encouragingly for the altnets, 60% of broadband customers say they would like to see more variety and choice in broadband delivery.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
    July 11, 2023 Energy efficiency meets future proofing: metrics for tomorrow’s networks
    July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for Profitable Telcos
    July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    SOmdia Releases Global Optical Transport Market Share Report for Fourth Quarter of 2022: 400G Market Grows Rapidly, Huawei Maintains Lead By Huawei
    Wi-Fi Sensing Technology Application Analysis By ZTE
    Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
    New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
    Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE