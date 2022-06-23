Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Eurobites: Telefónica, NTT Data team up on 5G for industrial robots

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 6/23/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: cross-border autonomous driving made easy; Arqiva wants to save old-school telly; more data centers for Finland, probably.

  • Telefónica and NTT Data have pooled their respective expertise to trial a 5G-assisted logistics system for car parts manufacturer CIE Automotive at its factory in Itziar in northern Spain. The hope is that the system will increase the flexibility, efficiency and traceability of internal logistics processes through the intelligent management of multiple sensors and mobile devices, such as automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots. Eventually, Telefónica and NTT Data plan to sell the system to customers in various industrial segments including automotive, manufacturing and distribution.

  • More semi-robotic, 5G-fueled driving scenarios were in evidence yesterday (Wednesday) close to the borders between Italy, Austria and Germany as the EU-funded 5G-Carmen project attempted to demonstrate how autonomous driving could be made safe even with the added network/data complications that crossing borders can throw up. Two autonomous Stellantis-CRF vehicles performed cooperative lane maneuvers and lane changes using connected, assisted and automated driving along the 5G corridor and at the borders between Italy-Austria and Austria-Germany, while three BMWs did something similar on the Kufstein border between Germany and Austria. Of course, being BMWs they probably ignored central command and drove waaaay too close to the car in front…

  • UK masts company Arqiva has launched a campaign – Broadband 2040+ – to safeguard digital terrestrial TV and broadcast radio. Digital terrestrial television (DTT) – better known as Freeview – is universally available across the UK. It doesn't need a broadband connection and there is no additional monthly subscription cost on top of the BBC license fee. According to Arqiva, current plans only guarantee provision for DTT and radio through an aerial until the early 2030s, and the company believes that many groups of people, including older people who lack digital skills and those living in remote, unserved areas will suffer unfairly as a result of Freeview and broadcast radio's probable demise. Arqiva's campaign, which claims massive support for its cause uncovered by research company Ipsos, aims to secure a commitment from the UK government that DTT and broadcast radio will be safeguarded to 2040 and beyond.

  • Ah, Finland, home of saunas, Sibelius… and sodding great data centers. And now it appears Google wants to build more of them, as, according to YLE, it is buying up 50 acres of land from the city of Hamina, where it already has six such facilities. Still, it will bring in more revenue for the city fathers – the search giant is paying €4.3 million (US$4.5 million) for this latest patch of tundra.

  • Meanwhile, across the border in Russia, Google is in danger of being fined again, Reuters reports, for failure to delete content that displeases Team Putin. The Alphabet-owned company may have to cough up 5-10% of its turnover in Russia, according to the report. Last month Russia got tired of waiting for an earlier fine to be paid and seized more than 7.7 billion roubles ($143 million) from Google that it had been ordered to pay late last year.

  • KPN, the Dutch incumbent operator, has teamed up with phones recycling specialist Recommerce to offer money for unwanted old phones.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
    June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
    June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
    June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
    June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
    July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
    July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
    July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
    July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
    Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
    Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
    Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
    Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
    Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE