Eurobites: Metaverse might actually be useful, says Nokia report

Don't dismiss the metaverse just yet – it just might be good for business. That's the message from a new study published by Nokia and management consultancy EY, which found that 80% of early adopters say metaverse "use cases" tested will have a "significant or transformative impact" on their balance sheet. US and UK companies apparently lead the field, with, in the UK's case, 64% of respondents saying that had piloted or fully deployed at least one industrial or enterprise metaverse use case. Germany, by comparison, stands on 53%. Surprisingly, perhaps, the study found that the Asia-Pacific region was lagging behind somewhat, with 49% of Japanese and South Korean companies surveyed saying they were on board with the brave new world of avatars and wotnot.
Finland's Elisa, long regarded as one of Europe's more forward-thinking operators, has become the first in Europe to deploy Ericsson's In-Service Software Upgrade (ISSU) capability on a live production 5G standalone network. The technology, says Ericsson, allows Elisa to upgrade its core network software in a way that does not disrupt the smooth running of the network or irritate its users. The move is being presented as a key step in Elisa's spiritual journey towards fully fledged cloud-native nirvana. (See Finland's Elisa bucks trend of telco decline.)
UK converged operator Virgin Media O2 is once more pointing the finger at its mobile rivals for what it calls "the smartphone swindle." It sent mystery shoppers to EE, Vodafone and Three stores posing as new customers looking to take out a contract on a new handset and found that those in the EE stores were unable to sign up to a so-called split contract, which clearly separates the cost of the handset from the cost of the airtime. Disappointingly perhaps from a VMO2 point of view, Vodafone and Three fared better, with the mystery shoppers proactively offered a split contract in all Vodafone and 80% of Three stores, as well as being available online. VMO2 began its "smartphone swindle" campaign in May, claiming that millions of Brits are overpaying for their mobile handsets due to the lack of clarity in "bundled" contracts.
US investment fund KKR has upped its bid for Telecom Italia's landline grid by up to €2 billion (US$2.1 billion), according to a Reuters report citing anonymous sources. This bid, and a lower one submitted by the CDP/Macquarie consortium, will be examined by Telecom Italia's board of directors next week.
The metaverse, yesterday.
(Source: ZUMA Press Inc/Alamy Stock Photo)
— Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading