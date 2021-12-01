Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Eurobites: Elisa acquires CamLine for smart-manufacturing push

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 1/12/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia helps Kalmar with cargo handling; Virgin Media touts whole-home Wi-Fi offering; Colt targets Microsoft Teams with cloud-based voice offering.

  • Finland's Elisa has agreed to acquire CamLine, a German supplier of software to manufacturing industry, with a view to becoming a significant player in the smart-factory sector. The deal will combine Elisa's strengths in data analytics and artificial intelligence with CamLine's software expertise, which already has a presence in 350 factories worldwide.

  • Similarly pooling their knowledge are Nokia and Kalmar, the latter a big name in cargo handling. The pair say they are expanding their existing collaborative activities to provide new offerings for ports and terminal operators wanting to further automate operations and increase productivity. The first of the new ventures sees Kalmar incorporating Nokia's 4G and 5G private wireless technology for use with straddle carriers, automated stacking carriers and rubber-tired gantry cranes.

  • Virgin Media is targeting the often uncertain space between router and in-home device with the launch of "Intelligent WiFi Plus," a service that uses mesh network technology from Plume to improve whole-home coverage. Intelligent WiFi Plus is available now at no extra cost for customers on the "Ultimate Oomph" and "Gig1" tiers; those on other Virgin packages will be able to upgrade to the new service for an additional £5 (US$6.79) per month.

  • In other lockdown-friendly news, Virgin is making a number of factual pay-TV channels and on-demand programming available to its customers at no extra cost, and is also providing its mobile customers with an additional 20GB of mobile data per month to help struggling families get sufficient connectivity to allow their children to take part in online lessons and remote learning.

  • London-based Colt Technology Services has launched Cloud Session Border Controller (SBC), a cloud-based voice offering that enables PSTN calling for Microsoft Teams, the ubiquitous workplace collaboration software, without the need to host any hardware on-premises or in a data center.

  • UK network provider SSE Enterprise Telecoms has teamed up with critical infrastructure specialist Telent for a project that they hope will keep the Maritime and Coastguard Agency's remote radio sites connected to support the public's safety at sea. The project will see SSE connect four data centers and utilize its existing footprint to deploy an Ethernet network directly into 165 of the MCA's remote radio sites located around the UK coastline, supporting Telent to keep them online all day, every day.

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) has completed the issue of a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) Sustainability Bond, the proceeds of which the operator has earmarked to increase its energy efficiency and finance "Green and Social projects." Demand for the bond, says TIM, topped €4 billion ($4.8 billion).

  • Allot, the Israeli company that does clever things with network intelligence and security for service providers and enterprises, has unveiled DNS Secure, a security offering aimed primarily at fixed broadband subscribers. The software, says Allot, provides protection against a range of cyber threats, including malware and "phishing." DNS Secure is supported by an agreement with Open-Xchange to license its OX PowerDNS technology, which will be integrated into the product.

  • And in more Israel-based cleverness, GenCell Energy, an Israeli manufacturer of fuel-cell energy systems, has signed an agreement to deliver its A5 off-grid power solution based on alkaline fuel cell technology to power the active Emergency Communications System (ECS) station in Reykjavik, Iceland, which is operated by Neyðarlínan ohf, the state-owned Icelandic telecom provider.

  • Community Fibre, which supplies full-fiber broadband to many London boroughs, has hooked up with Netgem to offer a new TV service. For £10 ($13.58) a month on a 24-month contract (when purchased with a Community Fibre broadband package), customers can access 135 TV channels, streaming services and on-demand content via a Netgem 4K TV box.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
    January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
    January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
    January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
    February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
    March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
    April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
    May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
    June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
    July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
    August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
    October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
    November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
    Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
    China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
    The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
    Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
    CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE