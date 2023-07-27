Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom signs up to AI supergroup

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Portugal won't compensate telcos for rip-and-replace orders; Airtel Africa's Q1 hit by currency fluctuations; EU investigates Microsoft's bundling of Teams.

  • Deutsche Telekom has joined forces with SK Telecom, E& and Singtel to form what the companies are calling the Global Telco AI Alliance to better exploit the potential of generative AI in their respective markets. The four operators will develop the Telco AI Platform, which is expected to act as the foundation for new AI-based services, digital assistants and so-called "super apps" that offer a wide range of services. Claudia Nemat, Deutsche Telekom's representative at the launch in Seoul, said: "In order to make the most of the possibilities of generative AI for our customers and our industry, we want to develop industry-specific applications in the Global Telco AI Alliance. I am particularly pleased that this alliance also stands for bridging the gap between Europe and Asia and that we are jointly pursuing an open-vendor approach."

    Deutsche Telekom is one of four operators in the Global Telco AI Alliance. (Source: Deutsche Telekom)
    Deutsche Telekom is one of four operators in the Global Telco AI Alliance.
    (Source: Deutsche Telekom)

  • A Portuguese government minister has warned operators that they will not be compensated for having to rip out gear from Huawei or other companies following the decision by the CSSC, Portugal's cybersecurity authority, barring what are considered high-risk suppliers from their 5G networks. As Reuters reports, Mario Campolargo, Portugal's secretary of state for digitalization, denied that the decision was directly aimed at Chinse suppliers.

  • Setting aside currency fluctuations, Airtel Africa had a fruitful first quarter (in fiscal year 2024), recording a 22.5% year-over-year rise in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) in constant currency on revenue that grew by 20.4% over the same period. After tax, however, the operator recorded a $151 million loss, largely due to the devaluation of the Nigerian naira in June 2023. Airtel's total customer base grew by 8.8% to 143.1 million, as the take-up of mobile data and mobile money services continued to rise, driving a 22% increase in data customers to 56.8 million and a 24.3% increase in mobile money customers to 34.3 million.

  • The European Commission has opened a formal investigation into whether Microsoft may have breached EU competition rules by bundling its Teams collaboration platform with its Office 365 and Microsoft 365 business software suites. In particular, the Commission is concerned that Microsoft may give Teams a "distribution advantage" by not giving customers a choice on whether or not to include access to that product when they subscribe to their general-purpose productivity software and may have limited the interoperability between its productivity suites and competing offerings. The investigation has largely been prompted by a complaint made against Microsoft by Slack, the company behind a rival collaboration platform.

  • UK broadband provider TalkTalk has received yet another talking-to from Ofcom, Britain's communications regulator, in its latest quarterly count-up of consumer complaints about telcos. TalkTalk was once again the most complained-about landline and broadband provider, with an increase in complaints for both these services in the last quarter related to, amongst other things, quality of service and – ironically – complaint handling. However, TalkTalk didn't have things all its own way on the fixed-line failure front: BT received the most complaints in the pay-TV department. On the mobile side, BT also won the wooden spoon for its BT Mobile service – although its mobile subsidiary EE performed relatively well. Go figure.

  • Mobile-signal-starved inhabitants in 11 Church of England parishes are to have their connectivity prayers answered thanks to a collaboration between Vodafone and Net CS, who are installing open RAN-based technology in those parishes' churches. Net CS, described as an infrastructure facilitator, has designed the church installations using a neutral host format, so they can be connected to multiple network operators. As you would expect, the church spires came in handy.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
    Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
    Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
    Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
    Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
    All Partner Perspectives
    FEATURED VIDEO
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
    How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
    All Guest Perspectives
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
    September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
    The Programmable Telco
    October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
    November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
    Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
    July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
    August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
    August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
    August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
    Webinar Archive
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE