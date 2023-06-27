Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Eurobites: BT's Jansen gets dishonorable mention in Ofcom's Openreach report

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: GSMA goes large on phone recycling; European Commission objects to Orange and Másmóvil merger; IS-Wireless wins 5G private network gig in Germany.

  • BT CEO Philip Jansen comes in for a knuckle-rapping in the UK communications regulator's latest report on just how the supposed independence of BT's network access arm Openreach is working out. In a report that is generally pretty positive about how the separation of the two companies is being maintained, Ofcom says that Jansen's comments about BT's fiber rivals in February of this year – specifically that Openreach's fiber push would "end in tears" for its rivals – "caused Ofcom and industry significant concern." The regulator added that it would be "extremely concerned to see similar comments in the future." (See Whatever BT boss thinks, his fiber rivals are going nowhere fast and BT would be nuts to replace Jansen now.)

    Ofcom's happy with how BT and Openreach's divorce has worked out – but it's less than impressed with Philip Jansen's comments. (Source: David J. Green/Alamy Stock Photo)
    Ofcom's happy with how BT and Openreach's divorce has worked out – but it's less than impressed with Philip Jansen's comments.
    (Source: David J. Green/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Twelve major operators – Tele2, Orange, BT and Telefónica among them – have signed up to a new GSMA initiative that commits them to increase the number of mobile devices collected through "operator take-back" schemes to at least 20% of new devices sold to customers by 2030 and to ensure that 100% of used mobile devices collected by them will be repaired, reused or transferred to "controlled recycling" organizations. The aim, of course, is to help prevent devices ending up in landfill and poisoning the planet. The GSMA estimates that, if properly recycled, 5 billion smartphones could recover $8 billion worth of gold, palladium, silver, copper, rare earth elements and other critical minerals, and enough cobalt for 10 million electric car batteries.

  • In a similar neck of the telecom woods, Swisscom – which isn't part of the aforementioned GSMA initiative – has been declared the Most Sustainable Company in the Telecommunication Industry by World Finance magazine for the third time in a row. World Finance said it was particularly impressed by Swisscom's revised sustainability strategy and governance, its investments in innovative climate protection systems and the new Swisscom Campus online content hub. The Swiss operator has committed to becoming completely climate-neutral across its entire "value chain" by 2025. And for the cynics among you: no, World Finance isn't Swisscom's in-house magazine.

  • As predicted by some industry insiders a week ago, the European Commission has sent Orange and Másmóvil a Statement of Objections over their proposed joint venture in Spain. The Commission's view is that the JV "may reduce competition in the retail supply of mobile and fixed internet services as well as of multiple-play bundles in Spain" and ultimately result in "significant" price increases for consumers. The two companies must now reply to the Commission's unwelcome missive and request an oral hearing. Orange and Másmóvil are the second- and fourth-largest of the (currently) four mobile network operators in Spain. (See Orange, Másmóvil sign €19B Spanish merger deal.)

  • Elsewhere in merger-land, Vodafone and Three UK have deployed the "nothing to see here" defense over accusations that, because Three is owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings, their proposed coming-together presents China-related national security concerns for the UK. As City A.M. reports, Vodafone said that it doesn't "believe that there should be any security concerns about this merger." (See Vodafone, Three promise to invest £11B in UK after merger.)

  • Nordic operator Telia has appointed Tim Pennington as interim EVP, group chief financial officer and a member of the group executive management team, replacing Per Christian Mørland, who is leaving the company at the end of September. Pennington has previously served as CFO of Millicom, Cable & Wireless Communications and Hutchison Telecommunications International. In addition, Dan Strömberg, SVP, head of LED (Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark) and a member of the group executive management team, will retire from Telia in August. The head of LED role will be removed when Strömberg retires.

  • Germany's CampusDynA consortium has chosen IS-Wireless for its planned private 5G network in Berlin, which will be based on the open RAN model and be geared toward Industry 4.0 applications. IS-Wireless will supply a range of "open" equipment that it says will provide the network performance required for connected and autonomous mobile robots.

  • It's good news for video streaming companies but bad news for just about everyone else as cinema chain Cineworld files for administration in the UK as part of a restructuring plan that it hopes will reduce its huge debts. As Reuters reports, administrators will move all of Cineworld's UK assets to a wholly owned subsidiary called Crown, and a newly incorporated company controlled by the group's lenders will become the sole owner of Crown, with Cineworld ceasing to have any interest in it. Cineworld had already filed for US bankruptcy protection in September.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
    July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
    July 11, 2023 Energy efficiency meets future proofing: metrics for tomorrow’s networks
    July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for Profitable Telcos
    July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
    New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
    Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
    Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
    Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE