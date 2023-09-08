ETSI's Scott Cadzow debunks misconceptions of AI

ETSI's Scott Cadzow debunks misconceptions of AI8/9/2023
Scott Cadzow, the chair of ETSI's ISG SAI and ETSI Fellow 2023, joins the podcast to address some common misconceptions about AI. He also explains why ETSI recently published several reports as part of an effort to establish data and security parameters for AI to function properly.
Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.
Here are a few topics we cover:
- Background on Scott Cadzow and his role at ETSI (04:07)
- Common misconceptions about AI (06:27)
- Data protection and privacy concerns for AI (08:35)
- Recommendations for companies in protecting consumer data (11:23)
- ETSI's efforts to establish parameters for AI (19:27)
- Ideal use cases for AI (27:05)
- ETSI's reports about AI parameters (31:28)
ETSI AI reports (PDFs):
- Securing Artificial Intelligence (SAI); Automated Manipulation of Multimedia Identity Representations
- Securing Artificial Intelligence (SAI); Explicability and transparency of AI processing
- Securing Artificial Intelligence (SAI); Artificial Intelligence Computing Platform Security Framework
- Securing Artificial Intelligence (SAI); Proofs of Concepts Framework
Related stories and links:
- Google and Microsoft loom large in Vodafone's gen AI plans
- Ciena pitches generative AI for network planning
- For Juniper, the problem ain't AI – it's supply
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading