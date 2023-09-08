ETSI's Scott Cadzow debunks misconceptions of AI





Scott Cadzow, the chair of ETSI's ISG SAI and ETSI Fellow 2023, joins the podcast to address some common misconceptions about AI. He also explains why ETSI recently published several reports as part of an effort to establish data and security parameters for AI to function properly.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we cover:

Background on Scott Cadzow and his role at ETSI (04:07)

Common misconceptions about AI (06:27)

Data protection and privacy concerns for AI (08:35)

Recommendations for companies in protecting consumer data (11:23)

ETSI's efforts to establish parameters for AI (19:27)

Ideal use cases for AI (27:05)

ETSI's reports about AI parameters (31:28)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading