ETSI on AI, standards and business opportunities for autonomous networks





ETSI's Luigi Licciardi joins the podcast to discuss the group's efforts to develop standards for autonomous networks. Licciardi, who spent many years at Telecom Italia, explains key features of autonomous networks, such as AI, and how service providers and enterprises can benefit from improved service assurance, self-monitoring and self-assurance capabilities.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Overview of ETSI white paper: Unlocking Digital Transformation with Autonomous Networks. (00:35)

Adding AI capabilities to autonomous networks; ETSI working groups focused on autonomous networks (02:13)

Achieving business outcomes with autonomous networks such as service assurance and quality of service (06:19)

Key features of autonomous networks (08:33)

New business opportunities for service providers and enterprises deploying autonomous networks (12:55)

More on the features of autonomous networks (13:29)

Impact of emerging technologies like network slicing and digital twins on development of autonomous networks (16:41)

*Editor's Note: Liccardi mentions ISGs, which are Industry Specification Groups within ETSI. TCs are Technical Committees.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading