AI/Automation

Ericsson, TPG Telecom tout AI analytics use

News Wire Feed

STOCKHOLM – TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announce a new multi-year agreement to deliver an Australian-first cloud-native and AI-powered analytics tool to pinpoint and improve mobile network performance for customers.

Based on Ericsson Expert Analytics and EXFO Adaptive Service Assurance, the solution gives TPG Telecom's Technology, Network and Care teams an in-depth, end-to-end understanding of subscriber's experience at an individual level. Through the new agreement, TPG Telecom will gain insights from its 4G and 5G Mobile, Fixed Wireless Access and IoT subscribers using smart data collection with embedded intelligence to predict, prioritise, and resolve performance issues as they arise in real-time.

These insights will enable TPG Telecom to react quicker to network issues, improve performance and reduce the need for infrastructure-based diagnoses, allowing the telco to enhance its service experience for customers.

The solution integrates Ericsson Expert Analytics, EXFO adaptive service assurance and Ericsson software probes, provided as part of Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core, to deliver end-to-end network visibility and reduced total costs.

TPG Telecom is the first in Australia and one of the first communication service providers (CSP) globally to deploy Ericsson Expert Analytics in a commercial network using cloud-native technologies. As a cloud-native software, its embedded scalability, agility and resilience means it is designed to flexibly handle TPG Telecom's requirements as its network and use-cases evolve, adapting to any unexpected challenges.

The initial deployment phase focused on acquiring profound insights and troubleshooting capabilities through the software probes built into Ericsson's cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core. The state-of-the-art solution delivered to TPG adopts an innovative approach that combines probing and event-based monitoring, ensuring rapid and effective issue resolution.

One of the standout features of this deployed solution is its capacity to provide comprehensive troubleshooting across the entire network, all within a unified application. TPG benefits from a range of advanced functionalities, including On-Demand Troubleshooting and robust filtering capabilities, significantly expediting the identification and resolution of network challenges.

With this implementation, TPG Telecom gains the ability to trace and monitor subscriber sessions handled by the core network, which forms the foundation of TPG Telecom's mobile network. Currently, the solution successfully monitors approximately 5 million subscribers, and its coverage continues to expand

The full solution will continue to be rolled out in phases of further enhancements, and will give TPG Telecom the ability to automatically detect issues from captured network and subscriber insights. TPG Telecom will also benefit from AI-powered recommendations for correction of any network or customer issues found.

Ericsson Expert Analytics is an open system designed for ease of integration in multi-vendor hybrid environments. The software solution is powered by anomaly detection techniques based on machine learning and artificial intelligence, transforming data at scale into actionable insights for better business outcomes. It is designed and used to analyze the real-time network data of more than 250 million subscribers of mobile telecommunications operators all over the world.

The solution follows the 2021 completion of the virtualisation of TPG Telecom's core network and a new partnership to deploy Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core for standalone 5G networks.

Read the full press release here.

