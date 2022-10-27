Ericsson renews operations partnership with Telenor

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced that it has extended its Global Framework Agreement for operational services and software with Telenor to October 2024.

The original agreement, signed in 2017, was aimed at creating a Common Delivery Centre (CDC) for multiple services such as Network Operations (including enhanced Network Operations Centre automation) Network Design, Planning and Optimization, First Level Operations & intelligent Field Operations, Project Management and Network Implementation Services. As part of the renewal, Ericsson will also deliver its Cognitive Software for planning and tuning. The framework agreement supports the partnerships between Ericsson and Telenor Malaysia (Digi) and Thailand (dtac)

Telenor and Ericsson have jointly received an industry award for CDC achievements in the past.

The Ericsson Operations Engine, an AI powered data-driven approach to network managed services, has enabled Telenor to ensure next-generation connectivity and allow its customers to benefit from secure and reliable network performance as well as enhanced user experience.

Telenor and Ericsson are collaborating further to explore customer centric services in areas like Private Network and Cloud based services that can leverage experience and evolved capabilities from Common Delivery Centre.

