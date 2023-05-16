EnterpriseWeb debuts generative AI for network service orchestration

NEW YORK – EnterpriseWeb (https://enterpriseweb.com/), a New York based software company that offers an application platform for digital business transformation, announced that it will premiere the first telco-grade demonstration of generative AI for network service orchestration today at Informa's Big 5G event in Austin, Texas. The company, which ran the telecom industry's first Network Function Virtualization proof-of-concept in 2013 and is known for its advanced automation capabilities, partnered with KX (https://kx.com/), provider of the world's fastest time series database and real time analytics engine, to enable next generation AI-powered Telecom operations.

Generative AI has captured the public's imagination with its human-centered interfaces (text and voice) and its advanced conversational capabilities, which make the power of artificial intelligence accessible to non-technical people. There is a race already underway to extend generative AI use-cases and capabilities to virtually all aspects of human endeavor, including the large market for business productivity and automation solutions.

Background: While generative AI has already spawned much experimentation, most demonstrations are focused on the technology's ability to generate outputs - text, music, art, and even code templates - as guided by human prompts. These outputs, while impressive in their own right, are generally understood to be first drafts, often with varying degree of errors and omissions, such as an entry-level assistant might provide. Early generative AI automation prototypes tend to demonstrate simple if-this-then-that (IFTTT) style capabilities without reference to security, governance and compliance concerns. Complex enterprise and industrial systems have a far higher standard to safely automate processes with complex use-case requirements, organizational policies and industry regulations, which require deep domain-specific knowledge and rules.

EnterpriseWeb's no-code platform was designed specifically to allow software engineers to rapidly design, deploy and manage highly-dynamic, data-driven applications. It features a graph knowledge base, which provides domain context, configuration and control for stateless middleware functions providing intelligent back-end services for developers. Now, with the advent of generative AI the company can expose its declarative interfaces to developers and AI for collaborative design, deployment and management of next generation business and infrastructure applications. EnterpriseWeb's integrated best-of-breed solution with KX advances the state-of-the-art by providing the necessary domain-specific context and constraints to enable telco-grade generative AI for network service orchestration.

EnterpriseWeb chose The Big 5G Event to premier the solution as it is the leading annual gathering for North American Telecom executives responsible for 5G, cloud and edge automation strategies. The company is exhibiting at booth 502 and is giving a talk on Wednesday, May 17th.

Read the full press release here.

