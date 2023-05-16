Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

EnterpriseWeb debuts generative AI for network service orchestration

News Wire Feed

NEW YORK – EnterpriseWeb (https://enterpriseweb.com/), a New York based software company that offers an application platform for digital business transformation, announced that it will premiere the first telco-grade demonstration of generative AI for network service orchestration today at Informa's Big 5G event in Austin, Texas. The company, which ran the telecom industry's first Network Function Virtualization proof-of-concept in 2013 and is known for its advanced automation capabilities, partnered with KX (https://kx.com/), provider of the world's fastest time series database and real time analytics engine, to enable next generation AI-powered Telecom operations.

Generative AI has captured the public's imagination with its human-centered interfaces (text and voice) and its advanced conversational capabilities, which make the power of artificial intelligence accessible to non-technical people. There is a race already underway to extend generative AI use-cases and capabilities to virtually all aspects of human endeavor, including the large market for business productivity and automation solutions.

Background: While generative AI has already spawned much experimentation, most demonstrations are focused on the technology's ability to generate outputs - text, music, art, and even code templates - as guided by human prompts. These outputs, while impressive in their own right, are generally understood to be first drafts, often with varying degree of errors and omissions, such as an entry-level assistant might provide. Early generative AI automation prototypes tend to demonstrate simple if-this-then-that (IFTTT) style capabilities without reference to security, governance and compliance concerns. Complex enterprise and industrial systems have a far higher standard to safely automate processes with complex use-case requirements, organizational policies and industry regulations, which require deep domain-specific knowledge and rules.

EnterpriseWeb's no-code platform was designed specifically to allow software engineers to rapidly design, deploy and manage highly-dynamic, data-driven applications. It features a graph knowledge base, which provides domain context, configuration and control for stateless middleware functions providing intelligent back-end services for developers. Now, with the advent of generative AI the company can expose its declarative interfaces to developers and AI for collaborative design, deployment and management of next generation business and infrastructure applications. EnterpriseWeb's integrated best-of-breed solution with KX advances the state-of-the-art by providing the necessary domain-specific context and constraints to enable telco-grade generative AI for network service orchestration.

EnterpriseWeb chose The Big 5G Event to premier the solution as it is the leading annual gathering for North American Telecom executives responsible for 5G, cloud and edge automation strategies. The company is exhibiting at booth 502 and is giving a talk on Wednesday, May 17th.

Read the full press release here.

EnterpriseWeb


EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE