Enter now: The Leading Lights awards deadline is almost here

The Leading Lights deadline is just around the corner.

The entry deadline for Light Reading's Leading Lights awards program is Friday, June 30, 2023, at midnight Eastern Time. (Or whenever they kick us out of The Mirror speakeasy in DC on Saturday morning).

If you need a day or so longer, let us know ([email protected]) and we'll handle those requests individually.

Leading Lights is Light Reading's flagship awards program, returning for its 19th year to recognize the industry's top companies and people for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.

We'll stop accepting entries on Friday, June 30, or maybe a little later if we forget to lock down the system over the July 4 holiday. Once our entry system is closed, our editorial staff starts evaluating entries, following up with questions and consulting with sources to arrive at a list of finalists. The Leading Lights 2023 finalists will be announced on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Once the finalists are revealed, we'll engage a panel of industry experts to independently vet the entries again and help our editorial staff judge the categories.

Click here for FAQs about the awards, to view the award categories and to submit your entries.

Check out the video below if you need a little more detail about how we judge categories and what we consider a winning submission:

Good luck and we look forward to reading more about your best tech, use cases, personal triumphs and industry teamwork.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading