DZS Xtreme Access offers end-to-end orchestration and automation

DALLAS – DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that it has expanded its DZS Cloud software portfolio with DZS Xtreme Access to deliver communications service providers (CSPs) the industry's most advanced access service automation and orchestration capabilities. AI-driven DZS Cloud software empowers service providers with end-to-end access orchestration capabilities including service-level design, deployment, monitoring, optimization and experience management from the Optical EDGE to the Access EDGE and Subscriber EDGE.

Amongst the numerous new products announced this week at the DZS Horizons23 global technology and innovation summit, the new access solution expands on Xtreme's 5G, cloudification and slicing DNA and includes the benefits touted by Telus, a marquee Canadian service provider that improved delivery of new features and onboarding services by three to four times faster leveraging DZS Xtreme.

DZS Xtreme Access significantly reduces the operational burden and cost of integrating each new element that is part of an access service and dramatically reduces the time to market for new services. By integrating Xtreme Access' advanced automation capabilities with the award-winning experience management delivered by DZS CloudCheck and Expresse; the record-shattering density offered by the Velocity V6; and industry-first hardened optical transport capabilities of Saber 4400, DZS is providing a complete solution for AI-driven access service for optimized operations and Service Level Agreement (SLA) management and a clear the path to 50G and 100G in the Access EDGE.

DZS Xtreme Access delivers service providers numerous additional differentiating benefits including:

providing easy to use and intuitive access network design and intent-driven deployment automation capabilities including wizard-based user interfaces (UI) and customizable workflows to remove swivel chair processes

comprehensive Network-wide and multi-vendor support through open, standards-based technology

enabling full Software Defined control for DZS and third-party access equipment

