DriveNets tech helps connect, manage cloud-based AI workloads

RA'ANANA, Israel – DriveNets – a leader in cloud-native networking solutions – today announced the introduction of DriveNets Network Cloud-AI, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) networking solution designed to maximize the utilization of AI infrastructures and improve the performance of large-scale AI workloads. Built on DriveNets' Network Cloud – which is deployed in the world's largest networks – Network Cloud-AI has been validated by leading hyperscalers in recent trials as the most cost-effective Ethernet solution for AI networking. With this new offering, DriveNets is well-positioned to address the growing AI networking segment – a $10B market opportunity.

With the fast growth of AI workloads, network solutions that are used in the fabric of AI clusters need to evolve to maximize the utilization of costly AI compute resources. Simply put, AI workloads perform most effectively when the network is able to operate at 100% utilization.

Until now, AI networks were based on either traditional Ethernet leaf-and-spine architecture that was not designed to support high-performance AI workloads at scale, or with proprietary solutions such as Nvidia's InfiniBand that do not support network interoperability and offer little flexibility for hyperscalers looking to avoid "vendor lock-in." DriveNets Network Cloud-AI offers the best of both worlds. It supports 30% improvement in JCT (Job Completion Time) of large-scale AI workloads, substantially improving resource utilization, while also supporting a standard Ethernet which allows for vendor interoperability and choice.

A Distributed Networking Model

DriveNets Network Cloud-AI is based on OCP's Distributed Disaggregated Chassis (DDC) architecture which is built on a distributed leaf-and-spine model designed to support service provider high-scale networks. This architecture is now proven to be the best AI networking solution, offering the following benefits:

Highest scale - connects up to 32,000 GPUs at speeds ranging from 100G to 800G to a single AI cluster with perfect load balancing

- connects up to 32,000 GPUs at speeds ranging from 100G to 800G to a single AI cluster with perfect load balancing Maximum utilization - equally distributes traffic across the AI network fabric, ensuring maximum network utilization and zero packet loss under the highest loads

- equally distributes traffic across the AI network fabric, ensuring maximum network utilization and zero packet loss under the highest loads Shortest JCT - supports congestion-free operations through end-to-end traffic scheduling, avoids flow collisions and jitter, and provides zero-impact failover with sub-10ms automatic path convergence

- supports congestion-free operations through end-to-end traffic scheduling, avoids flow collisions and jitter, and provides zero-impact failover with sub-10ms automatic path convergence Openness - is an Ethernet-based solution that avoids proprietary approaches and supports vendor interoperability with a variety of white box manufacturers (ODMs), Network Interface Cards (NICs), and AI accelerator ASICs

Substantial Cost Savings and Scaling to Support a Growing Market

DriveNets Network Cloud-AI is the highest-scale DDC implementation in the market today. Early trials by leading hyperscalers using Network Cloud-AI over white boxes with Broadcom's Jericho family chipset achieved up to 30% improvement in JCT compared to other Ethernet solutions. This improvement can result in up to 10% reduction in the entire AI cluster cost.

Industry analyst firm 650 Group has forecasted the AI cluster connectivity market to grow from $2B in 2022 to more than $10B in 2027, with Ethernet representing the vast majority of the market.

