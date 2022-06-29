Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

DriveNets adds more execs

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/29/2022
Comment (0)

RA'ANANA, Israel – DriveNets – a leader in cloud-native, disaggregated networking solutions – today announced the addition of three industry veterans to its leadership team. James Morgan joins DriveNets as Senior Vice President of Sales for Europe. Ryan Donnelly joins as Senior Vice President of Infrastructure. John Sweeney joins as Executive Vice President of Sales for the Americas. All three come to DriveNets from major global cloud and networking companies.

  • James Morgan will be responsible for directing DriveNets' growth strategy and leading the company's activity in the European market. He comes to DriveNets from Juniper Networks where he served as Head of Global MSP and NaaS Sales. Prior to that, James was Founder of several successful startups, including Infradata UK Ltd. (now Nomios), an independent provider of state-of-the-art security and cloud networking solutions for service providers and enterprises.
  • Ryan Donnelly will lead DriveNets' infrastructure and operations organization. He comes to DriveNets from Salesforce where he was Vice President of Infrastructure Engineering & Operations. Ryan has spent 22 years building and leading teams that have operated some of the world's largest and most critical cloud and network infrastructures.
  • John Sweeney will be responsible for driving growth and expanding DriveNets' presence across the Americas. John joins DriveNets from Mavenir where he was Vice President of North American Sales. He has also held senior leadership roles at Ciena, AT&T, Nokia Siemens Networks, and 2Wire.

"It's people who drive business success," said Ido Susan, DriveNets founder and CEO. "Being able to attract top talent from other industry leaders – including our biggest competitors – points to DriveNets' role as a disruptor and an agent of change in our industry. We're thrilled to add James, Ryan and John to our team. Their experience leading teams in successful companies will enable us to expand our business and scale our solutions to our growing base of customers and expand DriveNets to a new level."

"DriveNets is recognized throughout the industry for its innovation and leadership in cloud-native networking," said James Morgan. "That's what drew me to join the company. I'm delighted to be part of this incredible team that is changing networking – an industry that hasn't changed in years – and taking it to the cloud."

"I joined DriveNets since I was inspired by the broad transformative potential of the team and technology," said Ryan Donnelly. "I'm excited about the opportunity to enable customers to shift their connectivity paradigm and grow their business."

"I'm honored to be joining DriveNets, a true innovator in cloud-native networking," said John Sweeney. "The company's technology has gained the trust of its customers and is transforming an industry that hasn't changed in decades. I look forward to playing a key role in expanding it across the Americas."

Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst, 650 Group, who is familiar with both the telecom and cloud markets, commented on the recent additions: "DriveNets disrupted the networking world by building networks like cloud. Extending its leadership with three top-tier industry veterans will allow it to further evolve its offering, customer engagements and the level of services it provides to its customers. Having industry leaders join a transformative company such as DriveNets is great news for operators and cloud service providers, and an important step for the cloud-native networking market."

Read the full press release here.

DriveNets

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE