Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Dish's Boost resurrects ad-supported mobile service – again

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/11/2022
Comment (0)

Dish Network's Boost Mobile announced a new app called BoostOne that will give users credits for watching ads. Users can then apply the credits to their monthly service plans.

Specifically, the company is offering "BoostCoins" in exchange for watching ads as well as conducting other online activities. One hundred BoostCoins are equal to $1.

A demonstration video from the company indicated that watching a 5-second advertisement could earn a user two BoostCoins. That implies a user could make around $14 an hour watching ads.

Boost's cheapest unlimited data plan costs $50 per month, which would require a user to watch roughly 3.5 hours of advertisements to earn a free month of service. However, it's unlikely that the BoostOne app would provide a steady stream of five-second ads over the course of a single 3.5-hour period.

BoostOne offers several ways to earn BoostCoins. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Boost. Used with permission.)
BoostOne offers several ways to earn BoostCoins. Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Boost. Used with permission.)

The company is trumpeting the offering as a way to get free wireless service, based on similar models in the video game industry.

"This represents an exciting new business model and a stepping stone into the future for wireless consumers," Boost EVP of Retail Wireless Stephen Stokols said in a release. "Most telcos rely on subscription models, but it's time to move beyond the old ways and to embrace proven digital models popular in other industries."

However, ad-supported services are nothing new in the wireless industry, and they have mostly been unsuccessful. Indeed, Boost itself offered virtually the exact same service in 2016 through a partnership with startup Unlockd.

As FierceWireless noted at the time, Boost's previous owner, Sprint, offered a "Boost Dealz" app via Unlockd that showed 25 to 30 pieces of content or ads per day in return for a $5 discount on its $30 and $60 per month plans.

Despite the unproven efficacy of ads, BoostOne and Boost Dealz aren't alone. Reuters reported that AT&T was considering a similar service in 2020, though the operator does not appear to have launched the service. And the Moolah Mobile app also promises to reward users for watching ads.

Other similar offerings in the past have included Surge, Blyk, Amazon Prime phones, Xero Mobile, Virgin Mobile's SugarMama, Sliide, Opera and Aquto, to name a few.

'A lot of clouds'

The introduction of BoostOne comes at a critical time for Dish's Boost Mobile brand. "The Boost business ... is losing subscribers rapidly," the financial analysts at MoffettNathanson wrote about Dish's recent first-quarter results.

The analysts pointed out that it lost 343,000 wireless subscribers during the quarter, which was significantly worse than Wall Street's expectations of 181,000 losses. They added that Dish's wireless customer base has contracted by 17.1% since the company acquired roughly 9 million mobile customers – most of them on the Boost brand – from T-Mobile in 2020.

"In short … a lot of clouds and not many silver linings," the analysts wrote.

Whether Boost's new BoostOne app can reverse that slide remains to be seen. But if similar offerings like Boost Dealz or Virgin Mobile's SugarMama are any indication, it could face an uphill battle.

Boost is one of several mobile brands operated by Dish. Others include Republic Wireless and Ting. Dish runs the services mostly on T-Mobile's network but may also use AT&T's network. The company also recently launched services on its own 5G network in Las Vegas via its Project Genesis brand for $30 per month.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE