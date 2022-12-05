Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Dish to use Radcom for 5G monitoring

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/12/2022
TEL AVIV, Israel – RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) announced today that it was selected by DISH Wireless (DISH) to provide its best-in-class RADCOM ACE solution to monitor customers' experience across DISH's 5G Smart Network — the first cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network in the United States. RADCOM ACE will seamlessly integrate into DISH's network, enabling the company to monitor and analyze service quality across its nationwide deployment and proactively ensure the best customer experience.

"We are thrilled to be part of DISH's cloud-native 5G network, as it aims to innovate by launching nationwide 5G services using the latest cutting-edge technologies," said Eyal Harari, Chief Executive Officer, RADCOM. "Our cloud technology will allow DISH to launch 5G smoothly, offer a superior customer experience, gain real-time insights into how the network is performing 24/7 and ensure confidence when testing and rolling out new advanced services."

"Our standalone 5G network is the first to be fully deployed on the public cloud, and we needed an assurance market leader that shared our innovative vision," said Jeff McSchooler, Executive Vice President of Wireless Network Operations, DISH Wireless. "We selected RADCOM because its advanced cloud technology will ensure our customers have access to reliable network performance and a great user experience."

RADCOM ACE uses built-in artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable DISH to differentiate from its competition through automation that solves issues faster, saves engineering resources, and proactively maintains service quality across the network. In addition, RADCOM ACE provides scalability, performance, and efficiency to monitor the network continually and runs on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2). Also, the control and automation by Amazon EKS provide DISH with an innovative approach to assurance in the cloud, using minimal data center resources while providing real-time insights into the subscribers' experience as soon as new services launch.

Radcom

