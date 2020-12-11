Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
Events Archives
Global Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Deutsche Telekom shrugs off virus and lifts outlook

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 11/12/2020
Comment (0)

It's the worst pandemic in a century, but Deutsche Telekom looks remarkably asymptomatic. The German operator has been in vigorous shape this year since controversially merging its T-Mobile US business with rival Sprint in April. Now, it has even raised its full-year outlook, targeting €35 billion ($41.3 billion) in earnings, an increase of €1 billion ($1.2 billion) on the earlier figure, and €6 billion ($7.1 billion) in free cash flow, compared with €5.5 billion ($6.5 billion) previously.

The revisions came as the company's third-quarter financials showed a 32% increase in sales, to about €26.4 billion ($31.2 billion), and a 50% rise in adjusted earnings, to roughly €9.7 billion ($11.5 billion), compared with the year-earlier period. The recent inclusion of the Sprint business clearly buoyed Deutsche Telekom's performance. Nevertheless, its unadjusted earnings margin topped 40%, growing three percentage points year-on-year.

Deutsche Telekom's headquarters in Bonn.
Deutsche Telekom's headquarters in Bonn.

It has become an all-too-familiar story of US-powered growth for Europe's biggest telco. Even on a like-for-like basis, US revenues were up 4% and earnings rose nearly 15%. Its integration of the Sprint business, which commentators mistakenly thought would hinder growth, is running ahead of schedule. Already beating AT&T in the US mobile market, it now hopes to overtake Verizon.

Perhaps more encouraging is the resilient performance on the other side of the Atlantic, where some operators have been laid low by coronavirus. Although Germany revenues dipped 1.1%, to €5.8 billion ($6.9 billion), there was customer growth in broadband and post-paid mobile. Revenues were stable across other European markets, while earnings rose 2.1%, to €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion).

Jobs for the robots

That improved operational efficiency, however, has come partly at the expense of jobs. Outside the US, Deutsche Telekom's workforce has shrunk by 6,468 roles so far this year, about 4% of the total. Bundle in T-Mobile US, and add the 27,000 employees Sprint had this time last year, and nearly 10,000 positions have disappeared.

There was not a single reference to automation or digital transformation in the operator's latest earnings statement. And yet the "new normal" of the pandemic has provided the societal justification companies need for replacing retail outlets with online sales channels, customer care centers with "chatbots" and heavily staffed network operations centers with human-free equivalents.

While the precise impact of technological change on Deutsche Telekom's workforce remains unclear, jobs have vanished at an alarming rate in the last few years. In 2015, Deutsche Telekom and Sprint together employed more than 255,000 people. Nearly five years later, more than 27,500 roles have disappeared. In the US, the overlap between T-Mobile and Sprint clearly puts some employees at risk, regardless of earlier jobs guarantees.

Savings have bolstered cash for investment activity. Deutsche Telekom has spent €11.5 billion ($13.6 billion) over the first nine months of the year, about 15% more than over the same part of 2019. Among other things, it has built 1,800 5G sites over the last year in Germany, where it now claims 50% population coverage.

Weak points

There are still concerns for investors. One is the heavy reliance on Huawei in Germany, where Deutsche Telekom's radio access network is mainly Chinese. Other European countries have already banned the supplier. Should Germany eventually do the same, Deutsche Telekom might have to rip out Huawei's equipment and replace it at some expense. Timotheus Höttges, Deutsche Telekom's CEO, has played down the risks, insisting he is already stripping Chinese products out of his network "core." Others may be less confident given the vicissitudes of politics.

Debts are a worry, too. they have spiralled to nearly €125 billion ($147.5 billion) as a result of the Sprint takeover, almost three times the annual adjusted earnings. That puts Deutsche Telekom outside its comfort zone ratio of 2.25-2.75, although Höttges expects to return to this range in the next three years.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Meanwhile, the long-suffering T-Systems IT business continues to be a disappointment. Its revenues fell 12% in the third quarter, to just €961 million ($1.1 billion), and adjusted earnings were down 16%, to a paltry €67 million ($79 million). Deutsche Telekom said COVID-19 had affected order entry and weighed on its transformation agenda. But shareholders may be tiring of a unit that has been in one turnaround or another for years.

That is probably forgivable while the rest of the company is performing so much better than most peers. Deutsche Telekom's share price in Germany barely moved today, closing at €15.04, and it has been relatively flat for the last few years. Considering the big drops that other European incumbents have witnessed, that is some measure of success.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Putting customers at the heart of digital transformation
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE