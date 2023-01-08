Dell'Oro: Smart NIC market to grow at a 42% CAGR through 2027
News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/1/2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – August 1, 2023 – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Smart NIC market will grow at a 42 percent CAGR and exceed $5 Billion in 2027. Connectivity for accelerated servers for AI workloads and next generation hyperscale general-purpose servers will transition to 200 Gbps and higher-speed ports over the next several years.
Additional highlights from the July 2023 Ethernet Adapter and Smart NIC 5-Year Forecast Report include:
- Total Ethernet Controller and Adapter market revenue is forecast to grow 14 percent by 2027.
- 400 Gbps Ethernet adapter port shipments are expected to account for more than 10 percent of 25 Gbps and higher speed ports by 2027.
- Smart NICs are expected to cannibalize Standard NICs during our forecast period.
