Dell'Oro: Smart NIC market to grow at a 42% CAGR through 2027

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – August 1, 2023 – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Smart NIC market will grow at a 42 percent CAGR and exceed $5 Billion in 2027. Connectivity for accelerated servers for AI workloads and next generation hyperscale general-purpose servers will transition to 200 Gbps and higher-speed ports over the next several years.

Additional highlights from the July 2023 Ethernet Adapter and Smart NIC 5-Year Forecast Report include:

Total Ethernet Controller and Adapter market revenue is forecast to grow 14 percent by 2027.

400 Gbps Ethernet adapter port shipments are expected to account for more than 10 percent of 25 Gbps and higher speed ports by 2027.

Smart NICs are expected to cannibalize Standard NICs during our forecast period.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro