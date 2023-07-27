Dell’Oro: AI investments to lift data center capex to over $500B by 2027

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, AI infrastructure spending will propel data center capex to over a half trillion dollars by 2027. However, we anticipate near-term cloud and enterprise capex growth to decelerate as the market undergoes digestion.



Additional highlights from the July 2023 Data Center IT Capex 5-Year Forecast Report:

Worldwide data center capex is forecast to grow 15 percent by 2027.

Over 20 percent of the global server deployments in 2027 may be accelerated.

Our edge computing forecast was trimmed as the ecosystem and compelling use cases have been slow to materialize.

