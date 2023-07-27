Dell’Oro: AI investments to lift data center capex to over $500B by 2027
News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/27/2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, AI infrastructure spending will propel data center capex to over a half trillion dollars by 2027. However, we anticipate near-term cloud and enterprise capex growth to decelerate as the market undergoes digestion.
Additional highlights from the July 2023 Data Center IT Capex 5-Year Forecast Report:
- Worldwide data center capex is forecast to grow 15 percent by 2027.
- Over 20 percent of the global server deployments in 2027 may be accelerated.
- Our edge computing forecast was trimmed as the ecosystem and compelling use cases have been slow to materialize.
Read the full press release here.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian BirbeckAll Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWSAll Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystemWebinar Archive