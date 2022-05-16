Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

DeepSig talks up AI, ML in 5G

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/16/2022
Comment (0)

ARLINGTON, Va. – DeepSig—experts in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for wireless communications—today published "Amplifying 5G vRAN Performance with AI & Deep Learning." Co-authored with a leading industry partner, this white paper explores how mobile operators can leverage AI and ML to amplify critical air interface performance metrics and value while deploying open virtualized radio access network (Open vRAN) architectures.

Open vRAN's standard interfaces between primary network elements allow public and private network operators to select distinct, best-in-class products and enable breakthrough technologies to improve network performance and lower costs.

The new white paper explains how machine learning can be used to perform 5G radio baseband functions in an AI-Native method, which learns from radio data and the local radio environment and produces a more efficient and performant "neural receiver." The paper goes on to explain key outcomes of AI/ML in the physical layer including:

  • Maximizing link capacity, coverage, and performance in Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) radio systems.
  • Minimizing OpEx, CapEx, and latency through improved processing efficiency by reducing core count, power consumption and processing time in the L1.

The white paper describes how AI and ML improve Open vRAN stack software to improve automation, enhance performance, and more. DeepSig's OmniPHY 5G AI software combines Deep Learning with FlexRAN and deep neural networks to improve wireless performance and resource utilization in the upper PHY running in L1 DU software in 5G Open vRAN systems.

This unique deep learning technology in Layer 1 improves power consumption, optimizes the computational load of the distributed unit (DU) baseband processing, and maximizes spectral efficiency, coverage area, and link margins. These findings are based on tests conducted in DeepSig's 5G Wireless AI Lab, which uses commercially available products to construct an end-to-end 5G standalone (SA) network based on Open vRAN architecture. The 5G test lab uses a mid-band FCC experimental license to conduct 5G NR over-the-air (OTA) tests with commercial 5G Handsets to validate model performance in a live environment across a range of operating configurations.

"Performance and cost are top concerns operators have when it comes to deploying 5G networks," said James Shea, DeepSig CEO. "Our technology continues to show machine learning provides leading vRAN performance that's robust and operational for addressing both concerns. This new white paper is a must-read for operators who have– or plan to implement–5G vRAN and want to lower opex and capex."

DeepSig

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE