Deepomatic, Vector bring visual automation to Polish fiber operators

PARIS – Deepomatic, the leader in Visual Automation for telecommunications, announced today a partnership with Polish system integrator VECTOR SOLUTIONS to provide its AI-powered image recognition solution to all telecom operators in Poland, accelerating the rollout of fiber optic in the country.

Since the update of its National Broadband Plan in 2020, Poland has placed strong emphasis on deploying fiber in order to hit the Gigabit Society targets: 100% of households should have access to broadband speeds of at least 100Mbps by 2025, with the ability to upgrade to gigabit speeds. Today, nearly 50% of Polish households have been passed, and 15% of users are actually connected to fiber. But while building the network and connecting users will be fundamental to meet the national objectives, the quality of field interventions will be key to ensure customer satisfaction.

Deepomatic's Visual Automation solution analyzes photos captured by field technicians during their work orders and alerts them instantly in case of anomalies. Using this analysis, Deepomatic’s platform provides information to network quality and operation management teams about their operations performances and the state of the network assets in real-time. Deepomatic has proven experience with European wholesale carriers, internet service providers and subcontractors, such as Bouygues Telecom, Swisscom, CityFibre, or Sogetrel.

Deepomatic