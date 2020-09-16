Cujo AI touts deployment milestone

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – CUJO AI, the global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence to improve the security, control, and privacy of connected devices, announced today that its Digital Life Protection services are now deployed at scale in the networks of five leading North American operators. Within these five operators, CUJO AI is deployed in over 25 million homes, covering more than 760 million devices and increasing at a rate of 5 million devices a week.

CUJO AI solutions are based on a core set of technologies that leverage AI and ML analysis for real-time detection of previously unknown threats and real-time threat intelligence for known threats. Instead of relying solely on a library of existing attack pattern signatures, CUJO AI actively learns from network traffic and device behavior to block ever-evolving threat vectors.

With over 760 million connected devices monitored and protected daily, CUJO AI brings to fixed network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world a complete portfolio of products to provide end users with a seamlessly integrated suite of Digital Life Protection services. Last year, CUJO AI also announced it is providing its AI-powered Digital Life Protection solutions to the largest US broadband operators, Comcast and Charter Communications.

